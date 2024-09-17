With the fall season almost here, there's no better time to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season. With colder temperatures comes dry air, which can also lead to dry and cracked skin if you’re not using the proper skin care products. For combatting redness, dryness and irritation, First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions are all on sale right now.

Now through September 30, the First Aid Beauty Friends and Family Sale is offering 25% off sitewide and a free full-sized gift with purchases over $85 or more using promo code FRIENDS. Every one of the brand's skincare products, including best-selling moisturizers as well as anti-aging eye creams, and face cleansers are on sale. Plus, free shipping is included with all orders to help you save even more.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty, or FAB as it is often referred to, creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale are skincare kits featuring the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shoppers call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our favorite First Aid Beauty deals to keep your skin at its best for the new season and beyond.

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay This daily cleanser is perfect for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin or as a deep treatment cleanse for normal skin. Red Clay & Rosemary Leaf Oil help purge the skin and balance sebum production while the FAB Antioxidant Booster helps fend off environmental aggressors. $24 $18 Shop Now

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid First Aid Beauty Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel & Papaya Fruit Extract, this toner helps remove traces of residue or oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture so your complexion feels purified & deeply cleansed. $24 $18 Shop Now

