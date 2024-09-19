Shop
Dermaflash
Ulta
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:40 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Stock up and save on beauty must-haves before Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale ends tonight.

Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale ends tonight, which means now is your last chance to refresh your cosmetic bag and stock up on beauty essentials for half the price. From cult-classics to newly launched products, the semi-annual Ulta sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Today, some of the best half-price beauty deals include skincare steals from Dermaflash, Supergoop, Clarins and Belif along with IT Cosmetics setting powders and MAC lipstick. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupskin care and hair care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price.

Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. To help you score the best beauty deals before they're gone, we've gathered today's top finds from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Best Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Deals: September 19, 2024

Dermaflash LUXE+

Dermaflash LUXE+
Ulta

Dermaflash LUXE+

Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet.

$199 $100

Shop Now

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Ulta

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 is a 100% mineral formula with broad spectrum protection that the brand says smooths your skin's appearance and minimizes the look of pores — leaving behind a soft-focus, matte finish.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Belif Aqua Bomb Brightening Vitamin C Cream

Belif Aqua Bomb Brightening Vitamin C Cream
Ulta

Belif Aqua Bomb Brightening Vitamin C Cream

The Aqua Bomb Brightening Vitamin C Cream is the best-selling belif Aqua Bomb enhanced with vitamins C + E and four types of hyaluronic acid for hydrated, bright, and glowing skin.

$45 $23

Shop Now

MAC Locked Kiss Ink Lipstick

MAC Locked Kiss Ink Lipstick
Ulta

MAC Locked Kiss Ink Lipstick

Get 50% off a kissproof, transfer-proof and waterproof liquid lipstick with 24 hours of weightless wear.

$35 $18

Shop Now

Clarins Cryo-Flash Instant Lift Effect & Glow Boosting Face Mask

Clarins Cryo-Flash Instant Lift Effect & Glow Boosting Face Mask
Ulta

Clarins Cryo-Flash Instant Lift Effect & Glow Boosting Face Mask

Clarins' 10-minute, icy-cold, gel-cream face mask is inspired by the natural youth-boosting benefits of cryotherapy to help skin appear visibly firmer, smoother, and tighter with a healthier-looking glow.

$80 $40

Shop Now

