Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale ends tonight, which means now is your last chance to refresh your cosmetic bag and stock up on beauty essentials for half the price. From cult-classics to newly launched products, the semi-annual Ulta sale is packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine this fall.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Today, some of the best half-price beauty deals include skincare steals from Dermaflash, Supergoop, Clarins and Belif along with IT Cosmetics setting powders and MAC lipstick. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, skin care and hair care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price.

Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. To help you score the best beauty deals before they're gone, we've gathered today's top finds from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

