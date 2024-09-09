Right before Labor Day weekend, Nordstrom launched a massive Summer Sale with savings on top brands — most notably in the beauty department. Whether you're on the hunt for new products to upgrade your skincare routine or want to stock up on your favorite makeup must-haves for fall, the Nordstrom sale is overflowing with steep discounts on some of the most coveted brands.

Now through September 10 at 9 p.m. PST, you can get up to 60% off thousands of markdowns. From Augustinus Bader and La Mer to Kiehl's and Sunday Riley, the last-minute beauty deals at Nordstrom are too good to miss.

Shop Nordstrom's Beauty Deals

Some of the best offers we’ve spotted include 50% off the celeb-loved NuFace Mini+ facial toning device and extra large versions of Sunday Riley bestsellers. The Nordstrom Summer Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of the Anniversary Sale and Black Friday, so be sure to shop now because these savings won't be back for a couple months.

To help you shop, we've scrolled through the Nordstrom sale and gathered some of the best beauty picks to shop before the discounts are gone tomorrow night.

Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Summer Sale

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $250 $124 Shop Now

