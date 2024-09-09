The Nordstrom Summer Sale has impressive deals on luxe skincare, hair care and makeup. Here's what we're shopping.
Right before Labor Day weekend, Nordstrom launched a massive Summer Sale with savings on top brands — most notably in the beauty department. Whether you're on the hunt for new products to upgrade your skincare routine or want to stock up on your favorite makeup must-haves for fall, the Nordstrom sale is overflowing with steep discounts on some of the most coveted brands.
Now through September 10 at 9 p.m. PST, you can get up to 60% off thousands of markdowns. From Augustinus Bader and La Mer to Kiehl's and Sunday Riley, the last-minute beauty deals at Nordstrom are too good to miss.
Some of the best offers we’ve spotted include 50% off the celeb-loved NuFace Mini+ facial toning device and extra large versions of Sunday Riley bestsellers. The Nordstrom Summer Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year outside of the Anniversary Sale and Black Friday, so be sure to shop now because these savings won't be back for a couple months.
To help you shop, we've scrolled through the Nordstrom sale and gathered some of the best beauty picks to shop before the discounts are gone tomorrow night.
Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Summer Sale
Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Rejuvenating Kit with TFC8
Experience complete eye rejuvenation with this Augustinus Bader kit. The targeted system combines The Eye Cream and The Eye Patches to address visible signs of ageing around the delicate eye area.
Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective Face Cream + Eye Treatment Duo
This face and eye skincare set offers two of Kiehl's anti-aging favorites. Save on Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream along with Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment Cream.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo
For on-the-go hydration, this set includes a full-sized and travel-size The Rich Cream. Deeply hydrating, it is said to help relieve dry skin, soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even skin's tone and texture.
NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
La Mer Mini Miracle Creme Set
Featuring the Moisturizing Cream, Renewal Oil Face Oil, Treatment Lotion and Essence Foaming Cleanser, this set of four miracle-making skin care essentials from La Mer comes with a zip-top makeup bag.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $
This set of three full-size products will help you achieve your brow goals.
