Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right under-eye cream isn't always easy. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements.

Celeb-loved Ilia Beauty’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream can refresh and revive tired eyes by brightening, hydrating, smoothing, and de-puffing. Instead of traditional retinol, it contains sea fennel extract that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. According to the brand, the eye cream is clinically proven to reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles over time — providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool.

If you (like us) are eager to wake up with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down more of the best under-eye creams that are available to shop now — with formulas from skincare brands like Augustinus Bader, Jones Road Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Estée Lauder, Supergoop!, Tatcha and so many more.

Shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your wrinkles, dry skin, dark circles and puffy eyes this fall and beyond.

EltaMD Renew Eye Gel EltaMD EltaMD Renew Eye Gel Creams not your thing? Go for gel! EltaMD's Renew Eye Gel is made with peptides and natural extracts to help reduce the appearance of aging, under-eye puffiness and dark circles around the eye area. $65 Shop Now

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream ILIA ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream After a 3,000+ waiting list, the ILIA eye cream is now back in stock. Slow down your morning and wake up eyes with a potent eye cream that delivers the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks. You'll want to hurry to grab Ilia's potent eye cream before it's gone again. $46 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream The brand boasts that this eye cream improves the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. It's also a celeb-approved brand, with fans from Victoria Beckham to Lily Aldridge. $205 Shop Now

Jones Road Beauty Eye Cream Jones Road Beauty Jones Road Beauty Eye Cream Bobbi Brown's newest beauty venture is an eye cream that fans are raving about. It's enriched with macadamia seed oil and trehalose, a naturally occurring sugar that traps moisture in the skin and acts as an antioxidant to mitigate sun damage and signs of aging.

$34 Shop Now

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid-lifting treatment works. Just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $57 with code etonline Shop Now

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. $20 $14 Shop Now

