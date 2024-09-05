Shop top-rated under-eye cream treatments from beauty brands such as Ilia, Clinique, Augustinus Bader, Caudalie and more.
Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right under-eye cream isn't always easy. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements.
Celeb-loved Ilia Beauty’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream can refresh and revive tired eyes by brightening, hydrating, smoothing, and de-puffing. Instead of traditional retinol, it contains sea fennel extract that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. According to the brand, the eye cream is clinically proven to reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles over time — providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool.
If you (like us) are eager to wake up with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down more of the best under-eye creams that are available to shop now — with formulas from skincare brands like Augustinus Bader, Jones Road Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Estée Lauder, Supergoop!, Tatcha and so many more.
Shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your wrinkles, dry skin, dark circles and puffy eyes this fall and beyond.
EltaMD Renew Eye Gel
Creams not your thing? Go for gel! EltaMD's Renew Eye Gel is made with peptides and natural extracts to help reduce the appearance of aging, under-eye puffiness and dark circles around the eye area.
ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream
After a 3,000+ waiting list, the ILIA eye cream is now back in stock. Slow down your morning and wake up eyes with a potent eye cream that delivers the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks. You'll want to hurry to grab Ilia's potent eye cream before it's gone again.
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream is said to reduce crow's feet and smooth skin texture. This cream can also provide antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water.
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream
Even the most sensitive skin types can appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley. This eye repair cream aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and eye wrinkles while providing instant moisture to the skin.
Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
This luxe eye cream is said to help target eight signs of aging for younger-looking skin: reduce deep wrinkles, diminish fine lines, firm skin, plump skin, improve elasticity, brighten dark spots, boost hydration and enhance radiance.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
The brand boasts that this eye cream improves the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. It's also a celeb-approved brand, with fans from Victoria Beckham to Lily Aldridge.
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize eye puffiness, this skin-smoothing treatment serves as a great option to add to your skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye
SkinCeuticals' silky eye cream effectively targets visible signs of crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles with a rejuvenating blend of ingredients, including the revitalizing power of caffeine.
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.
Jones Road Beauty Eye Cream
Bobbi Brown's newest beauty venture is an eye cream that fans are raving about. It's enriched with macadamia seed oil and trehalose, a naturally occurring sugar that traps moisture in the skin and acts as an antioxidant to mitigate sun damage and signs of aging.
Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
SPF is essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects delicate skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.
Clinique All About Eyes Eye Cream with Vitamin C
This popular vitamin C eye cream absorbs quickly for a perfect base for makeup. It helps to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex
Estée Lauder's anti-aging night cream acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.
City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment
Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid-lifting treatment works. Just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter."
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream
Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.
Three Ships First Light Vitamin C + Caffeine Eye Cream
Powered by Vitamin C derived from Acerola Cherries and Caffeine sourced from upcycled coffee beans, this eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and visibly de-puffs, all while treating the skin under your eyes.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles.
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue
Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
We love caffeine just about everywhere else — why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy
This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties that target visible signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark spots.
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — a great option for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.
Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel
Enhanced with Marine Algae Peptides, this eye cream not only conditions your skin to thrive in changing climates but also expertly tightens eye contour and reduces the appearance of dark circles.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème
Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's eye cream is infused with Vitamin C and vegan collagen for a refreshing formula.
Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream
This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling undereye puffiness, age spots and evening up the skin's texture.
