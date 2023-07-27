While getting older has many perks, looking into the mirror and seeing changes that signal old age — like crow's feet or new wrinkles popping up — is not one of them.

Thankfully we live in a day and age where there are seemingly endless anti-aging serums on the market. With the advances in science, these formulas are more potent and better working than serums of the past. But with such a variety of products on the shelves of your local beauty counter, all claiming to be the best, how do you know which ones actually work?

Here at ET, we've made it our mission to stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest anti-aging products available today. We've kept up with the celebrities' favorite skincare products like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum praised by Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Hailey Bieber. And we scroll through TikTok to keep up with the newest, rave-reviewed skincare including dermatologist-favorite La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum and affordable but hardworking products from Paula's Choice.

If you're in the market for a new anti-aging product, but don't know where to start, we have you covered. With any new addition to your skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult a doctor or dermatologist with any questions or concerns. With that said, check below, as we've rounded up what are known as some of the most powerful and hydrating anti-aging products.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum SkinStore SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum A splurge-worthy skincare product that delivers results. This C E Ferulic serum from SkinCeuticals is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid. This powerful antioxidant wonder helps protect the skin from free radicals, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity. $182 Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $84 $67 Shop Now

Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum Dermstore Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum Obagi's serum works on every skin type and helps support skin elasticity so it can bounce back from the signs of aging, resulting in firmer-looking, more resilient skin. $215 Shop Now

Barefaced Overachiever Barefaced Barefaced Overachiever Combining bakuchiol to target fine lines and improve skin texture with resveratrol, green tea and caffeine to provide antioxidant protection and prevent premature aging, Overachiever is a skin-boosting serum that encourages collagen production and long-term skin health. $155 Shop Now

