With the arrival of fresh spring blooms comes the highly anticipated return of Sephora’s Savings Event. As we bid farewell to the dry, itchy days of winter, it’s time to level up your beauty routine with lightweight and hydrating essentials. To help you embrace a fresh start this spring, Sephora’s spring sale is officially open to all rewards members.

Now through April 15, the code YAYSAVE will save Rouge members 20% off sitewide, while VIBs can save 15% and Insiders can get 10% off their favorite makeup, fragrance, skin care and hair care products. As an additional perk, the entire Sephora Collection is 30% off for all Beauty Insider members.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorites or try out some of the hottest beauty products of the moment, the bi-annual Sephora Savings Event features deals on everything, including best-selling items from top brands like Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson, La Mer, Sunday Riley and more.

From SPF-infused moisturizers and hydrating serums to rosy blushes and juicy lip oils, get ready to stock your vanities and fill your makeup bags with spring beauty essentials. Ahead, take your routine to new heights and shop the 15 best deals from Sephora’s spring sale.

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior Lip Glow Oil have a beautiful, glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished. $40 $32 With Code YAYSAVE Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Ready to dive into a new skincare routine? The NuFace Mini+ device is your go-to tool for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and sculpting your face. Plus, it comes with essential accessories, including the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush. $250 $200 With Code YAYSAVE Shop Now

If you’re eager to transition away from heavy foundations and embrace a more natural look this season, consider incorporating products like tinted serums and brightening concealers into your routine. For a radiant complexion while soaking up the sun, add nourishing moisturizers and glowy sunscreens to your cart. And if you’re seeking to revitalize your hair from the drying effects of winter, explore hair oils and masks to keep your locks in top shape.

All Beauty Insider Members, regardless of tier, will receive free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.