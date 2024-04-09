Stock up on must-have beauty products from top brands like Tatcha, La Mer, Rare Beauty and more.
With the arrival of fresh spring blooms comes the highly anticipated return of Sephora’s Savings Event. As we bid farewell to the dry, itchy days of winter, it’s time to level up your beauty routine with lightweight and hydrating essentials. To help you embrace a fresh start this spring, Sephora’s spring sale is officially open to all rewards members.
Now through April 15, the code YAYSAVE will save Rouge members 20% off sitewide, while VIBs can save 15% and Insiders can get 10% off their favorite makeup, fragrance, skin care and hair care products. As an additional perk, the entire Sephora Collection is 30% off for all Beauty Insider members.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorites or try out some of the hottest beauty products of the moment, the bi-annual Sephora Savings Event features deals on everything, including best-selling items from top brands like Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson, La Mer, Sunday Riley and more.
From SPF-infused moisturizers and hydrating serums to rosy blushes and juicy lip oils, get ready to stock your vanities and fill your makeup bags with spring beauty essentials. Ahead, take your routine to new heights and shop the 15 best deals from Sephora’s spring sale.
Best Sephora Spring Sale Deals
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Achieve a naturally radiant, blushed look with Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, renowned for its weightless formula that blends and builds flawlessly.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Crafted with a blend of hyaluronic acid and essential Japanese nutrients, this rich moisturizer hydrates the skin, locks in moisture and visibly smooths fine lines.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
Perfect for the spring and summer seasons, this tinted serum features mineral SPF and clean skincare ingredients to deliver a luminous base for makeup and essential protection.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Dot and blend the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand for buildable color and an instant glow. The smooth, long-lasting formula comes in six versatile shades to choose from.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate Cream
La Mer's hydrating eye cream is formulated with sea-sourced ferments and antioxidants to reduce the look of dark circles, lines and wrinkles, and improve dryness.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Give your hair some TLC with Gisou's luxurious hair oil. Infused with Mirsalehi Honey, it indulges your locks with hydration, boosts shine and smooths frizz and flyaways.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen
Getting ready to bask in the sun this spring? Prep your skin with this hydrating, makeup-gripping primer for a radiant glow and SPF protection.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Not only does the Dior Lip Glow Oil have a beautiful, glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
Kosas' cult-favorite super creamy and brightening concealer delivers medium coverage along with the additional skincare benefit of caffeine for an extra boost.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment utilizes a blend of plant saccharides and 15% Vitamin C to target visible signs of aging.
NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device
Ready to dive into a new skincare routine? The NuFace Mini+ device is your go-to tool for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and sculpting your face. Plus, it comes with essential accessories, including the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush.
Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler
With Shark's ultra-versatile blow dryer and multi-styler, you can achieve salon-quality results in the comfort of your own home instantly.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
This oil-free liquid foundation featuring Micro–fil technology can seamlessly be blended and layered for a natural makeup look.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner
Featuring Watermelon Extract as a key ingredient, this toner not only hydrates the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores but also leaves your skin feeling refreshed throughout the day.
Sephora Collection Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Powder Foundation
For the ultimate finishing touch to your makeup routine, apply this baked finishing powder. This formula blurs imperfections and evens out skin tone for a flawless finish every time.
If you’re eager to transition away from heavy foundations and embrace a more natural look this season, consider incorporating products like tinted serums and brightening concealers into your routine. For a radiant complexion while soaking up the sun, add nourishing moisturizers and glowy sunscreens to your cart. And if you’re seeking to revitalize your hair from the drying effects of winter, explore hair oils and masks to keep your locks in top shape.
All Beauty Insider Members, regardless of tier, will receive free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.