There is absolutely nothing like finding a skincare product that perfectly compliments your skin, leaving it feeling soft, hydrated, and glowing — let alone finding that beauty go-to on sale. Luckily, Macy’s is having a VIP sale that offers shoppers an extra 15% off best-selling beauty by using code VIP. That means now is the perfect time to refresh your skincare routine for spring.

A favorite of our readers and celebs alike, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is up to 27% off until April 7. The anti-aging serum has been praised by Oprah, Helen Mirren and Drew Barrymore for its brightening, line-reducing effect. Plus, Good Genes is packed with a fast-absorbing vitamin C serum for radiant skin.

The multipurpose lactic acid formula, which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, was included in Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2019 as her "go-to beauty regimen."

Barrymore, who always boasts an enviable radiance, previously shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials also comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum. In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

From eye creams to moisturizers and face oils, you can snag pretty much every Sunday Riley product at a discount before the Macy's VIP Sale ends. Shop more Sunday Riley skincare deals below and just be sure to use code VIP at checkout to unlock the savings.

Shop the Sunday Riley Deals

