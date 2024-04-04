Amazon has so many deals on sunscreen for every lifestyle and skin concern under the sun.
With tons of deals rolling out on beauty products, swimsuits, travel gear and more, Amazon has big discounts on all of your spring and summer essentials including sunscreen. Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found the discounted sunscreens at Amazon for every skin type, budget and lifestyle.
Amazon is here to help make your spring vacations and year-round sun protection more affordable. We've gathered up all the best sunscreen deals on popular brands like Neutrogena, Hawaiian Tropic, Banana Boat, and Sun Bum. Whether you need sunscreen for sensitive skin or one of the best facial sunscreens for everyday wear, there are deals even better than the ones we saw on Prime Day.
No matter your spring plans, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in. To help you stay protected this spring, we've rounded up the best sunscreen deals to shop at Amazon right now.
The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
Elevate the look of your skin tone with a gentle, sheer glow, and provide essential protection for dry skin thanks to this CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen.
EVERYDAY HUMANS SPF30 Sheer Sunscreen Serum Primer
A sunscreen that combines skincare and makeup. This moisturizing facial sunscreen also serves a primer for your makeup.
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Face Stick
Sunscreen application is a cinch with Sun Bum's kid-friendly face stick.
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 60, formulated with prebiotic oats, provides a weightless and refreshing feel. This sunblock is well-suited for sensitive skin types, including acne-prone skin, as it incorporates carefully selected sunscreen ingredients for optimal protection.
COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+
TikTok-favorite COSRX's Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a clinically-proven sunscreen that blocks UV rays to the strongest degree formulated with vitamin E, antioxidant protection.
The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60
No need to buy two different sunscreens with this La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF as you can use it on your body and face.
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50
Coppertone Sport stays on strong through sweat, heat, and water. The sunscreen lotion leaves a light, breathable feeling on your skin while moisturizing formulas keep you hydrated.
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60
Soothe your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays with Aveeno's prebiotic oat-infused SPF 60 lotion.
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 70 Sunblock Spray
If you're looking for a safe option for the whole family, this organic sunscreen has been dermatologist test.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray is a favorite for its convenience and pleasant scent. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2
Tailored for active days in the sun, this sunblock addresses your sun care needs by offering sweat and water resistance. It's a reliable choice to tackle your skin concerns while enjoying outdoor activities.
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70
Not only does Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen smell incredible, but it's also a top choice for protecting against harmful UV rays. This best sunscreen is both moisturizing and oil-free, offering a pleasant and effective sun protection experience.
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Made for sensitive skin, Aveeno's mineral sunscreen provides plenty of protection without stinging or irritating.
