The Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin: Shop Gentle Formulas to Wear This Summer
By now, you’re probably well aware that wearing sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. With so many formulas to choose from, it can be easy to just use whatever sunscreen is the cheapest at your local drug store. However, those of us with sensitive skin can find it especially challenging to find sunscreen that is tough on UV rays, but gentle on skin.
When it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, non-irritating formulas are key. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. For starters, it best to look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores causing breakouts.
A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include Aveeno's affordable mineral sunscreen, cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion, and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin for to wear every day — especially on your face.
The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and containins hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin.
Featuring a breakout-free formula, Kinship's bestselling mineral sunscreen blends into all skin types beautifully as it moisturizes, primes and protects for healthy, glowing skin.
Neutrogena's oil- and fragrance-free sunscreen provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes in the sun.
"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."
Expect to see brighter and smoother skin with Shiseido's new sunscreen. The formula delivers effective protection and treats the skin from within using Vitamin C Ethyl, Hylauronic Acid, Spirulina Essence, and Hypotaurine.
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.
If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin.
This oil-free, non pore-clogging option from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.
A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.
Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula makes this sunscreen suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.
"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."
This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for even the most acne-prone skin.
This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.
Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Ultimate Sunscreen Guide for Summer 2023: Shop the Best Sunscreens for Face and Body Protection
The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales to Shop for All Your Summer Plans
The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer: Shop SPF, Shimmer, Acne-Friendly and More Formulas
15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long
The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18
The Trendiest TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon: Shop Chic Dresses, Two-Piece Sets and More
Taylor Swift's $88 Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Summer: Shop the Singer's Look
The 16 Best Books to Read This Summer
The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress