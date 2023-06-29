By now, you’re probably well aware that wearing sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. With so many formulas to choose from, it can be easy to just use whatever sunscreen is the cheapest at your local drug store. However, those of us with sensitive skin can find it especially challenging to find sunscreen that is tough on UV rays, but gentle on skin.

When it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, non-irritating formulas are key. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. For starters, it best to look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores causing breakouts.

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include Aveeno's affordable mineral sunscreen, cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion, and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin for to wear every day — especially on your face.

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection