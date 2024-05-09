The best sunscreens for sensitive skin can protect you from damaging UV rays this summer, no matter what you get up to.
Whether you're in the know about all the newest skincare products or you're a complete newbie, it's a fact that sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. This fact should always be top of mind, especially when summer rolls around. If you're going to spend time outside swimming or you just want to soak up the sun's rays, you should be slathering yourself with the protective product. Period.
But with so many different types and formulas to choose from, it can be tempting to apply whatever you find at your local drugstore. And for anyone with sensitive skin, it can be difficult to find a sunscreen that's tough on UV rays while gentle on you.
Luckily, there are plenty of both cult-favorite and indie beauty brands of sunscreens available to choose from. There are also plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. A few standout sunscreens for your spring skincare routine include cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin to wear daily — especially on your face, all summer long.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32
Featuring a breakout-free formula, Kinship's bestselling mineral sunscreen blends into all skin types beautifully as it moisturizes, primes and protects for healthy, glowing skin.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."
Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
Expect to see brighter and smoother skin with Shiseido's new sunscreen. The formula delivers effective protection and treats the skin from within using vitamin C ethyl, hyaluronic acid, spirulina essence and hypotaurine.
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin.
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
This oil-free option that works without clogging pores, according to the brand, helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
This is a lightweight, broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects the skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula make this sunscreen suitable for sensitive skin types.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is loved for its "dry touch" qualities, which help protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for acne-prone skin.
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non-pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Sunscreen
This multitasking sunscreen uses a blend of mineral and plant-based ingredients to shield your skin from UV rays. Smooth it on and use it as a primer, collagen booster, and sunscreen without leaving a white cast behind.
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
This sunscreen is formulated to protect skin for people of color, and it's filled with skin-loving ingredients like cacao, jojoba, and avocado to double as a moisturizer while blocking UV rays.
Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50
This lightweight gel offers SPF 50 broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection as well as a hydrating glow that can make any skin type sparkle. Free of irritating ingredients, it's packed full of vitamins and pearlescent minerals for a glowing bronzed look.
