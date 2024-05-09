Whether you're in the know about all the newest skincare products or you're a complete newbie, it's a fact that sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine. This fact should always be top of mind, especially when summer rolls around. If you're going to spend time outside swimming or you just want to soak up the sun's rays, you should be slathering yourself with the protective product. Period.

But with so many different types and formulas to choose from, it can be tempting to apply whatever you find at your local drugstore. And for anyone with sensitive skin, it can be difficult to find a sunscreen that's tough on UV rays while gentle on you.

Luckily, there are plenty of both cult-favorite and indie beauty brands of sunscreens available to choose from. There are also plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients that are both water-resistant and offer broad-spectrum protection. A few standout sunscreens for your spring skincare routine include cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion and Hailey Bieber's favorite Elta MD UV Clear. To point you in the right direction, we've found the best sunscreens for sensitive skin to wear daily — especially on your face, all summer long.

