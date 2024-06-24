Shop
The Best Sunscreen Deals for Your Face and Body at Amazon: Save on Neutrogena, Sun Bum and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 7:07 AM PDT, June 24, 2024

Summer is officially here and Amazon is offering so many deals on sunscreen for every lifestyle and skin concern under the sun.

Sunscreen has become our new best friend with the summer season in full-effect. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has big discounts on all of your summer essentials including sunscreen. Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, shop the discounted sunscreens at Amazon for every skin type, budget and lifestyle.

Amazon is here to help make your year-round sun protection more affordable. We've gathered up all the best sunscreen deals on popular brands like Neutrogena, Hawaiian Tropic, Banana Boat, and Sun Bum. Whether you need sunscreen for sensitive skin or one of the best facial sunscreens for everyday wear, there are deals even better than the ones we saw on Prime Day.

No matter your summer plans, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in. To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best sunscreen deals to shop at Amazon right now. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Amazon

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.

$17 $10

Shop Now

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 60, formulated with prebiotic oats, provides a weightless and refreshing feel. This sunblock is well-suited for sensitive skin types, including acne-prone skin, as it incorporates carefully selected sunscreen ingredients for optimal protection.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick
Amazon

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick

Sunscreen application is a cinch with Sun Bum's SPF 30 face stick.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen

Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen
Amazon

Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen

Protect your skin from sun damage (and prevent wrinkles) with Neutrogena's sweat-proof, waterproof sunscreen.

$15 $10

Shop Now

Alba Botanica Sunscreen for Face, Fragrance-Free Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion

Alba Botanica Sunscreen for Face, Fragrance-Free Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon

Alba Botanica Sunscreen for Face, Fragrance-Free Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion

"I’ve been looking for an unscented sunscreen for my face for a long time," wrote one five-star reviewer "Just tried this and it’s exactly what I’ve been searching for. It’s creamy (which feels so good on my dry skin) and most of all, completely unscented. From now on it’ll be a staple in my cabinet."

$15 $9

Shop Now

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
Amazon

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Elevate the look of your skin tone with a gentle, sheer glow, and provide essential protection for dry skin thanks to this CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen.

$16 $14

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.

$23 $16

Shop Now

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60
Amazon

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60

Soothe your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays with Aveeno's prebiotic oat-infused SPF 60 lotion.

$39 $27

Shop Now

Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50

Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon

Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50

Coppertone Sport stays on strong through sweat, heat, and water. The sunscreen lotion leaves a light, breathable feeling on your skin while moisturizing formulas keep you hydrated.

$9 $7

Shop Now

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2
Amazon

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2

Tailored for active days in the sun, this sunblock addresses your sun care needs by offering sweat and water resistance. It's a reliable choice to tackle your skin concerns while enjoying outdoor activities.

$19 $12

Shop Now

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70
Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70

Not only does Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen smell incredible, but it's also a top choice for protecting against harmful UV rays. This best sunscreen is both moisturizing and oil-free, offering a pleasant and effective sun protection experience.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Amazon

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen

Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon

Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Made for sensitive skin, Aveeno's mineral sunscreen provides plenty of protection without stinging or irritating.

$16 $12

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

