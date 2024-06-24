Sunscreen has become our new best friend with the summer season in full-effect. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has big discounts on all of your summer essentials including sunscreen. Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, shop the discounted sunscreens at Amazon for every skin type, budget and lifestyle.

Amazon is here to help make your year-round sun protection more affordable. We've gathered up all the best sunscreen deals on popular brands like Neutrogena, Hawaiian Tropic, Banana Boat, and Sun Bum. Whether you need sunscreen for sensitive skin or one of the best facial sunscreens for everyday wear, there are deals even better than the ones we saw on Prime Day.

No matter your summer plans, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in. To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best sunscreen deals to shop at Amazon right now.

The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen

The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: