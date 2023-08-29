Sales & Deals

Supergoop's Labor Day Sale is Here: Get 20% off Best-Selling Sunscreen and Skincare Essentials with SPF

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Supergoop Snow or Shine Sale
Supergoop!
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:13 PM PDT, August 29, 2023

Score savings on Supergoop's best-selling sunscreens and SPF products for year-round skin protection.

Whether you're planning to savor the last days of summer by the beach or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this fall, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has kicked off savings on top-rated SPF products to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.

Now through Monday, September 4, the Supergoop Labor Day Sale is offering 20% off sitewide with code SUN20. Supergoop's best-selling products such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Screen, and PLAY Everyday Lotion are all in bundled sets that'll get you more sun protection for less. A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for making sunscreen products for all ages, skin types and skin tones that don't feel like a chore to apply.

Shop the Supergoop Sale

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available for a limited time, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF essentials while you can. We've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Labor Day Sale. 

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Supergoop!

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.

With code SUN20

$44 $35

Shop Now

Unseen Face & Body Set

Unseen Face & Body Set
Supergoop!

Unseen Face & Body Set

Supergoop's best-selling Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free. You'll get both the 1.7 oz. Unseen Sunscreen and 3.4 oz. Unseen Body Sunscreen in this set. 

With Code SUN20

$80 $64

Shop Now

PLAY Home & Away Set

PLAY Home & Away Set
Supergoop!

PLAY Home & Away Set

Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays. You'll be set for the rest of the summer with this set of full and jumbo-sized versions of the Play SPF lotions.

With Code SUN20

$90 $72

Shop Now

Glowscreen Face & Body Set

Glowscreen Face & Body Set
Supergoop!

Glowscreen Face & Body Set

Get the perfect natural-looking glow with Supergoop's popular Glowscreen Face & Body Set.

With Code SUN20

$80 $64

Shop Now

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Supergoop!

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid works to brighten the skin, reduce redness and prevent the appearance of dark spots.

With Code SUN20

$46 $37

Shop Now

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist
Supergoop!

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist

This multitasking product from Supergoop! helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched.

With Code SUN20

$34 $27

Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Nordstrom

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. 

With Code SUN20

$38 $30

Shop Now

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop!

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. 

With Code SUN20

$34 $27

Shop Now

Glow Oil SPF 50

Glow Oil SPF 50
Supergoop!

Glow Oil SPF 50

Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. 

With Code SUN20

$38 $30

Shop Now

Shimmershade SPF 30

Shimmershade SPF 30
Supergoop!

Shimmershade SPF 30

That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt. Available in four shimmery shades. 

With Code SUN20

$24 $19

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever

Sales & Deals

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Beauty & Wellness

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

The Best Sunscreen Deals for Labor Day and UV Protection All Year Long

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals for Labor Day and UV Protection All Year Long

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Fall

Best Lists

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Fall

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are 25% Off at SkinStore Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are 25% Off at SkinStore Right Now

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

Kim Kardashian Calls This Sunscreen 'Insane' — And It's on Sale Now

Beauty & Wellness

Kim Kardashian Calls This Sunscreen 'Insane' — And It's on Sale Now

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Sales & Deals

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

Sales & Deals

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Tags: