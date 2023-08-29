Whether you're planning to savor the last days of summer by the beach or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this fall, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has kicked off savings on top-rated SPF products to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.

Now through Monday, September 4, the Supergoop Labor Day Sale is offering 20% off sitewide with code SUN20. Supergoop's best-selling products such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Screen, and PLAY Everyday Lotion are all in bundled sets that'll get you more sun protection for less. A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for making sunscreen products for all ages, skin types and skin tones that don't feel like a chore to apply.

Shop the Supergoop Sale

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available for a limited time, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF essentials while you can. We've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Labor Day Sale.

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer. With code SUN20 $44 $35 Shop Now

Unseen Face & Body Set Supergoop! Unseen Face & Body Set Supergoop's best-selling Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free. You'll get both the 1.7 oz. Unseen Sunscreen and 3.4 oz. Unseen Body Sunscreen in this set. With Code SUN20 $80 $64 Shop Now

PLAY Home & Away Set Supergoop! PLAY Home & Away Set Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays. You'll be set for the rest of the summer with this set of full and jumbo-sized versions of the Play SPF lotions. With Code SUN20 $90 $72 Shop Now

Glowscreen Face & Body Set Supergoop! Glowscreen Face & Body Set Get the perfect natural-looking glow with Supergoop's popular Glowscreen Face & Body Set. With Code SUN20 $80 $64 Shop Now

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid works to brighten the skin, reduce redness and prevent the appearance of dark spots. With Code SUN20 $46 $37 Shop Now

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist Supergoop! (Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist This multitasking product from Supergoop! helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. With Code SUN20 $34 $27 Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 Nordstrom Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. With Code SUN20 $38 $30 Shop Now

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50 Supergoop! Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50 A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. With Code SUN20 $34 $27 Shop Now

Glow Oil SPF 50 Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. With Code SUN20 $38 $30 Shop Now

Shimmershade SPF 30 Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt. Available in four shimmery shades. With Code SUN20 $24 $19 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: