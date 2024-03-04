Just as you would transition your wardrobe for the new year, updating your skincare routine is a natural shift. With the constant fluctuation in temperatures and air quality, the task of keeping your skin well-hydrated and nourished becomes more important than ever.

Not sure what to add to your updated beauty routine? We've pulled together the very best skincare products and accompanying items to try in the new year. From hydrating under-eye patches and glow-retaining self-tanners to SPF solutions for all skin types and TikTok-approved lip masks, there are so many fun beauty products and skincare trends that will help to take your beauty routine from good to great.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist. Also, test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Below, check out some of our favorite TikTok-approved skincare trends to put your best face forward in 2024.

Skin Flooding

The viral TikTok sensation known as "Skin Flooding" has taken the beauty world by storm, which is all about locking in moisture. This entails a simple but effective four-step routine that indulges the skin with layers of moisturizing skincare products, making it the perfect method for boosting hydration and rejuvenating dry, flaky skin in the winter. Crafting a flawless foundation begins with a gentle cleanser, followed by a refreshing hydrating mist and a luxurious hyaluronic serum and concludes with a rich cream moisturizer.

Natural Oils

TikTok users have enthusiastically embraced the hair and nail slugging trends, which involve applying a lightweight oil for overnight hydration. As hair strands become prone to breakage and nails turn more brittle during the winter months, transitioning your regimen to include natural oils can be beneficial for maintaining hair and nail health.

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil Amazon Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil Rich in Vitamin E, the highly-rated Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil offers a multitude of benefits for both the skin and hair. It not only provides intense hydration to the skin but aids in restoring the scalp's natural oils and repairs over-processed and dry hair. $15 $13 Shop Now

Under Eye Patches

There's something so luxurious about lounging around with under-eye masks. We've seen this trend all over TikTok as well as on our favorite celebs — Selena Gomez, Kristin Bell and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few — and we appreciate anything that makes our home feel like a spa.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly treatment or want to go all out with a bougie 24k gold option, this is one of the most fun skincare trends of the season. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge for an extra-soothing cooling effect.

Face Self-Tanners

The end of summer doesn't mean the end of your sun-kissed skin. Instead of damaging your skin with harmful tanning beds or harsh UV rays, you can keep your glow going year-round with a proper self-tanning routine. We've found the best self-tanners formulated specifically for your face — plus, some of them have additional skincare benefits to keep you looking radiant in every season.

Lactic Acid Treatments

A good exfoliant is necessary for any skincare routine, and lactic acid is TikTok's weapon of choice for sloughing off dead skin cells and keeping pores clear and clean. The alpha hydroxy acid can also help diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, making it a great addition for anyone who spent a bit too much time in the sun this summer.

Sunday Riley's wildly popular Good Genes serum is beloved by many celebs, but it's not the only lactic acid treatment worth trying.

Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Ulta Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Formulated with lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this treatment combines the power of AHAs and BHAs for a thorough exfoliation. Be sure to use this product no more than three times a week to prevent irritation. $6 Shop Now

Pimple Patches

If you struggle with acne, you know how tempting it is to pick at your zits until they turn into red, irritated messes that can leave permanent scars. Thankfully, some genius invented hydrocolloid dressing (AKA pimple patches) to keep your pimples clean and covered while promoting an optimum healing environment. The humble hydrocolloid dressing has gotten a major rebrand over the years and has been spotted on stars like Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, Florence Pugh, Yara Sha,hidi and more.

Now, the TikTok-approved acne hack comes in fun colors and shapes as well as barely visible sheer versions — allowing you to put makeup over your breakouts without causing further irritation.

Lip Masks

If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last year, you've probably seen the ultra-trendy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shie,lds and Kaia Gerber have posted about the shea butter and vitamin C-infused treatment. The product is made to be applied at night to hydrate your lips while you sleep, but you can use it as a lip balm during the day for extra hydration.

While good old-fashioned Vaseline and Aquaphor are likely just as effective at hydrating your lips overnight, we can't deny how adorable lip masks are — plus the cute packaging will encourage you to apply more often. Below, we've found overnight lip treatments for every budget.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results. $5 $4 Shop Now

SPF Staples

Just because summer is over doesn't mean it's time to put away the sunscreen. SPF might not be a cure-all for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, but it does help to protect the skin from sun damage in the long term. Besides SPF-infused moisturizers and other beauty products, a solid SPF or sunscreen is a must-have in any daily skincare routine for winter and beyond.