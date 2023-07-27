Over the years, self-care routines have become more smooth and effective thanks to the help of advanced beauty tools. These innovative devices have transformed how we approach beauty, elevating our daily self-care practices in skincare, haircare and beyond.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect additions to any skincare routine to help you feel refreshed and confident. Whether it's the hair multi-styler that broke the internet or the skincare wand that Reese Witherspoon adores, there are so many beauty tools on the market that will help you feel your best.

Nevertheless, in the ever-evolving world of beauty, the vast array of tools can make it hard to identify the top-performers. We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.

Below, shop the best beauty tools for 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine this year.

Best Skincare Tools for 2023

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. $299 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $245 $165 Shop Now

BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools Amazon BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools BeautyBio's GloPRO has gained immense popularity as a microneedling device that effectively taps into the skin's wound healing process, triggering natural cellular regeneration and collagen production. $199 Shop Now

Best Haircare Tools for 2023

DevaCurl DevaFuser Amazon DevaCurl DevaFuser Attach this hair diffuser to your blowdryer to minimize frizz, prevent excessive heat damage, and maintain the natural texture and shape of curly or wavy hair. $55 $46 Shop Now

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic. $89 Shop Now

Best Hair Removal Tools for 2023

Best Teeth Whitening Tools for 2023

Best Makeup Tools for 2023

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 Shop Now

