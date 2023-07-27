Best Skincare, Haircare and Beauty Tools for Elevating Your Self-Care Routine: Dyson, NuFACE, Revlon and More
Over the years, self-care routines have become more smooth and effective thanks to the help of advanced beauty tools. These innovative devices have transformed how we approach beauty, elevating our daily self-care practices in skincare, haircare and beyond.
The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect additions to any skincare routine to help you feel refreshed and confident. Whether it's the hair multi-styler that broke the internet or the skincare wand that Reese Witherspoon adores, there are so many beauty tools on the market that will help you feel your best.
Nevertheless, in the ever-evolving world of beauty, the vast array of tools can make it hard to identify the top-performers. We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.
Below, shop the best beauty tools for 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine this year.
Best Skincare Tools for 2023
The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below.
Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.
Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.
Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.
The brand loved by Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford made a skincare device that lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine.
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
BeautyBio's GloPRO has gained immense popularity as a microneedling device that effectively taps into the skin's wound healing process, triggering natural cellular regeneration and collagen production.
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles.
Best Haircare Tools for 2023
The long version of the Airwrap multistyler features 50% longer barrels for wet-to-dry, long-hair styling using Coanda airflow — not extreme heat.
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.
Eliminate the guess work with personalized heat. T3 Curl ID delivers first-of-its-kind styling personalization with a smart touch interface and 9 heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs.
The new, special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in Vinca blue and rosé, with matching Dyson-designed presentation case and exclusive brush and comb.
Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Attach this hair diffuser to your blowdryer to minimize frizz, prevent excessive heat damage, and maintain the natural texture and shape of curly or wavy hair.
Don't leave your beach waves with a regular curling iron. The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand can give you that just-from-the-beach look you want, when you want it.
Achieve the perfect blowout look with these hair rollers from Drybar.
Make your cleansing routine more effective by working in your shampoo with a scalp scrubber brush.
The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.
Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies.
Best Hair Removal Tools for 2023
For hair removal, this kit from Bliss combines beeswax, paraffin and natural oils for a low-temperature, no-strip wax that's easy to use.
Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
This hair removal system utilizes HPL (home pulsed light) technology, offering a gentle alternative to traditional lasers for various skin tones and types. It effectively removes unwanted hair with minimal discomfort, featuring a compact applicator for facial and body hair below the cheekbones, and incorporates a built-in skin sensor for added safety.
These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.
Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.
Best Teeth Whitening Tools for 2023
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device.
This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.
Best Makeup Tools for 2023
This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application.
Keep your makeup brushes free of unwanted dirt and germs with this brush cleaner.
The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up.
This lash curler is a bestseller on Amazon. It's designed to give voluminous curl to natural lashes and comes with five extra silicone pads.
The kit contains everything you need to apply and remove beautiful looking lashes in minutes.
You could fit this super tiny fridge on your desk to store makeup and skincare products.
