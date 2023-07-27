Best Lists

Best Skincare, Haircare and Beauty Tools for Elevating Your Self-Care Routine: Dyson, NuFACE, Revlon and More

By Megan Deem
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Over the years, self-care routines have become more smooth and effective thanks to the help of advanced beauty tools. These innovative devices have transformed how we approach beauty, elevating our daily self-care practices in skincare, haircare and beyond.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect additions to any skincare routine to help you feel refreshed and confident. Whether it's the hair multi-styler that broke the internet or the skincare wand that Reese Witherspoon adores, there are so many beauty tools on the market that will help you feel your best.

Nevertheless, in the ever-evolving world of beauty, the vast array of tools can make it hard to identify the top-performers. We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good. 

Below, shop the best beauty tools for 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine this year.

Best Skincare Tools for 2023

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro

The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. 

$299
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask

Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.

$299
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush

Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.

$99$92
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$105
WITH COUPON
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19$16
WITH COUPON
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device

Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.

$455
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.

$25
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

The brand loved by Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Cindy Crawford made a skincare device that lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a 1-minute cleansing routine.

$219$195
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$245$165
BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools
BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools
BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tools

BeautyBio's GloPRO has gained immense popularity as a microneedling device that effectively taps into the skin's wound healing process, triggering natural cellular regeneration and collagen production.

$199
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

$22
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool

With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles.

$20$10

Best Haircare Tools for 2023

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The long version of the Airwrap multistyler features 50% longer barrels for wet-to-dry, long-hair styling using Coanda airflow — not extreme heat.

$600
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$299
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.

$49$39
T3 Curl ID 1.25" Digital Ceramic Curling Iron with Smart Touch Interface
T3 Curl ID 1.25" Digital Ceramic Curling Iron with Smart Touch Interface
T3 Curl ID 1.25" Digital Ceramic Curling Iron with Smart Touch Interface

Eliminate the guess work with personalized heat. T3 Curl ID delivers first-of-its-kind styling personalization with a smart touch interface and 9 heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs.

$249
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The new, special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in Vinca blue and rosé, with matching Dyson-designed presentation case and exclusive brush and comb.

$430
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.

$16
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$70
DevaCurl DevaFuser
DevaCurl DevaFuser
DevaCurl DevaFuser

Attach this hair diffuser to your blowdryer to minimize frizz, prevent excessive heat damage, and maintain the natural texture and shape of curly or wavy hair.

$55$46
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand
Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand

Don't leave your beach waves with a regular curling iron. The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand can give you that just-from-the-beach look you want, when you want it. 

$30$19
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Achieve the perfect blowout look with these hair rollers from Drybar. 

$12
Sndyi Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Sndyi Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Sndyi Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

Make your cleansing routine more effective by working in your shampoo with a scalp scrubber brush.

$10$9
WITH COUPON
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase

The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.

$89
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies

Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies.

$39

Best Hair Removal Tools for 2023

Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit

For hair removal, this kit from Bliss combines beeswax, paraffin and natural oils for a low-temperature, no-strip wax that's easy to use.

$24
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
OLOV Bikini Trimmer
OLOV Bikini Trimmer

Waterproof and rechargeable, this handy trimmer boasts over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$70$25
WITH COUPON
Silk'n Infinity - At Home Permanent Hair Removal
Silk'n Infinity - At Home Permanent Hair Removal
Silk'n Infinity - At Home Permanent Hair Removal

This hair removal system utilizes HPL (home pulsed light) technology, offering a gentle alternative to traditional lasers for various skin tones and types. It effectively removes unwanted hair with minimal discomfort, featuring a compact applicator for facial and body hair below the cheekbones, and incorporates a built-in skin sensor for added safety.

$429
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit for Body

These heat-free wax strips from Athena Club make for easy clean-up, and even include tea tree oil-infused post-wax wipes for soothing your skin.

$10
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women
KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit for Women

Once you've graduated from beginner methods, this best-selling wax kit comes with everything you need for at-home hair removal including three kinds of hard wax beads and pre- and post-wax oil treatments.

$55$40

Best Teeth Whitening Tools for 2023

Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen

Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.  

$32
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit
GLO Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit

If you love being beautiful, you probably love having beautiful teeth. Help erase those coffee and tea stains with this teeth whitening device. 

$199
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.

$65$50

Best Makeup Tools for 2023

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application. 

$20$19
Beauty Brush Cleaning Mat
Beauty Brush Cleaning Mat
Beauty Brush Cleaning Mat

Keep your makeup brushes free of unwanted dirt and germs with this brush cleaner.

$8$7
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
beautyblender Bubble, Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up.

$20
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer
Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads - Lash Curler with Eyebrow Tweezer

This lash curler is a bestseller on Amazon. It's designed to give voluminous curl to natural lashes and comes with five extra silicone pads. 

$13$8
Pro Lash Starter Kit
Pro Lash Starter Kit
Pro Lash Starter Kit

The kit contains everything you need to apply and remove beautiful looking lashes in minutes.

$85
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge

You could fit this super tiny fridge on your desk to store makeup and skincare products. 

$36$30

