The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop the 26 Best Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Nordstrom

We can always count on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. When the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is now open to all and ends Sunday, August 6, but the best deals are likely to sell out quickly, so act fast.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Dyson, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, NuFACE, Free People, and so many more.

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Now is your chance to get access to the deals even if you have one of these items on your wish list. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

Best Bra and Underwear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free Free T-Shirt Bra
Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free Free T-Shirt Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free Free T-Shirt Bra

Grab this underwire-free bra for a leisurely fit. This T-shirt bra's cups are lined with foam to keep your supportive (but not restricted) throughout the day.

$68$45
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong

Add this vibrant lace thong by Hanky Panky to your underwear drawer.

$22$18
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

A strapless bra is an essential addition to any woman's wardrobe, particularly for summer dresses and tops.

$76$50
NATORI Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
NATORI Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
NATORI Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Foam-lined jersey contour cups provide a flattering and seamless appearance under clothes in this lightweight T-shirt bra adorned with lovely lace trim, available in 5 colors.

$70$47
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Norstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra

Crafted by a popular brand adored on TikTok, this sports bra is made from a soft, high-stretch fabric that allows unrestricted movement.

$74$50
Wacoal Feeling Flexible High Cut Briefs
Wacoal Feeling Flexible High Cut Briefs
Nordstrom
Wacoal Feeling Flexible High Cut Briefs

These everyday high-cut briefs are seamless, stretchy, and completely discreet under clothing. They offer a wide waistband to prevent pinching and charming picot trim along the leg openings.

$16$12
Free People Intimately Adella Longline Bralette
Free People Intimately Adella Longline Bralette
Nordstrom
Free People Intimately Adella Longline Bralette

Delicate crochet detailing adds a romantic touch to a longline bralette that features crisscrossing straps at the back and a cozy shirred lace panel for comfort.

$38$25
True & Co. True Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette
True & Co. Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette
Nordstrom
True & Co. True Body Lift Full V-Neck Bralette

The V-neckline on this True & Co. bralette is a perfect match for V-neck T-shirts and plunging dresses.

$58$38

Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Nordstrom
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$250$165
La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set
La Mer Radiant Hydration Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set

The La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. 

$143$95
Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap
Nordstrom
Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary hairstyling tool that uses air to create voluminous curls, waves, and smooth styles without extreme heat. With its innovative technology and multiple styling attachments, it offers a versatile and gentle way to achieve salon-like results at home.

$660$600
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment. 

$165$115
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Nordstrom
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

This set features the Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40, an invisible SPF makeup primer, and the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen, a quick-absorbing, non-greasy, water- and sweat-resistant SPF 50 lotion for face and body.

$78$52
Moroccanoil Nourishing Treasures Set
Moroccanoil Nourishing Treasures Set
Nordstrom
Moroccanoil Nourishing Treasures Set

This three-piece set includes the highly popular Moroccanoil Treatment in both full and travel sizes, along with a single-use Intense Hydrating Mask.

$72$48
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set

With notes of jasmine buds, tuberose, and rangoon creeper, this Gucci perfume set is a steal at the Nordstrom Anniversary Event.

$138$89
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

$92$62

Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas

Whether you're lounging at home or enjoying a peaceful night's sleep, this pajama set guarantees a delightful experience, making it an essential addition to your wardrobe.

$59$41
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Birkenstocks are timeless footwear options suitable for every season.

$170$130
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite® Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

Back-to-school shopping can never start to soon. This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier.

$145$100
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia Gigi Slide Sandal

The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now.

$418$280
Zella High Waist Leggings
Zella High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella High Waist Leggings

Stay cool and comfy all day long in moisture-wicking fabric, figure-shaping leggings.

$59$40
Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket
Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket
Nordstrom
Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket

Get ahead on back-to-school shopping with this fall favorite shacket.

$45$35
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Elevate your casual style with these high-rise non-stretch Levi's jeans that accentuate your waist and offer a comfortable, true straight-leg fit.

$98$66
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Oversized sunglasses from Quay will give a bit of drama to your outfits.

$65$43
Madewell Lanie Pleat Front Straight Leg Pants
Madewell Lanie Pleat Front Straight Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Madewell Lanie Pleat Front Straight Leg Pants

Classic. Chic. These trouser pants are versatile for a work outfit or casual look.

$98$65
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal

A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.

$118$55

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 will end on Sunday, August 6. Shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals. 

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their Anniversary sale section. Above, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

