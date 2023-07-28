The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop the 26 Best Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Accessories
We can always count on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. When the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is now open to all and ends Sunday, August 6, but the best deals are likely to sell out quickly, so act fast.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Dyson, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, NuFACE, Free People, and so many more.
Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Now is your chance to get access to the deals even if you have one of these items on your wish list. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.
Best Bra and Underwear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Grab this underwire-free bra for a leisurely fit. This T-shirt bra's cups are lined with foam to keep your supportive (but not restricted) throughout the day.
Add this vibrant lace thong by Hanky Panky to your underwear drawer.
A strapless bra is an essential addition to any woman's wardrobe, particularly for summer dresses and tops.
Foam-lined jersey contour cups provide a flattering and seamless appearance under clothes in this lightweight T-shirt bra adorned with lovely lace trim, available in 5 colors.
Crafted by a popular brand adored on TikTok, this sports bra is made from a soft, high-stretch fabric that allows unrestricted movement.
These everyday high-cut briefs are seamless, stretchy, and completely discreet under clothing. They offer a wide waistband to prevent pinching and charming picot trim along the leg openings.
Delicate crochet detailing adds a romantic touch to a longline bralette that features crisscrossing straps at the back and a cozy shirred lace panel for comfort.
The V-neckline on this True & Co. bralette is a perfect match for V-neck T-shirts and plunging dresses.
Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
The La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag.
The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary hairstyling tool that uses air to create voluminous curls, waves, and smooth styles without extreme heat. With its innovative technology and multiple styling attachments, it offers a versatile and gentle way to achieve salon-like results at home.
Experience a deep clean, and enjoy smooth skin thanks to clarifying fruit enzymes in this Kate Somerville treatment.
This set features the Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40, an invisible SPF makeup primer, and the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen, a quick-absorbing, non-greasy, water- and sweat-resistant SPF 50 lotion for face and body.
This three-piece set includes the highly popular Moroccanoil Treatment in both full and travel sizes, along with a single-use Intense Hydrating Mask.
With notes of jasmine buds, tuberose, and rangoon creeper, this Gucci perfume set is a steal at the Nordstrom Anniversary Event.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Whether you're lounging at home or enjoying a peaceful night's sleep, this pajama set guarantees a delightful experience, making it an essential addition to your wardrobe.
Birkenstocks are timeless footwear options suitable for every season.
Back-to-school shopping can never start to soon. This Open Front Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is sure to keep you warm when the days start to soon become chillier.
The architectural gold heel on these Cult Gaia shoes is absolutely stunning — grab them for over $100 off now.
Stay cool and comfy all day long in moisture-wicking fabric, figure-shaping leggings.
Get ahead on back-to-school shopping with this fall favorite shacket.
Elevate your casual style with these high-rise non-stretch Levi's jeans that accentuate your waist and offer a comfortable, true straight-leg fit.
Oversized sunglasses from Quay will give a bit of drama to your outfits.
Classic. Chic. These trouser pants are versatile for a work outfit or casual look.
A chunky, strappy heeled sandal adds a fun pop of color to any of your summer 'fits.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 will end on Sunday, August 6. Shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.
How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.
The best Nordstrom deals available right now
