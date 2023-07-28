We can always count on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. When the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is now open to all and ends Sunday, August 6, but the best deals are likely to sell out quickly, so act fast.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-level deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Dyson, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, NuFACE, Free People, and so many more.

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories. Now is your chance to get access to the deals even if you have one of these items on your wish list. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and find out everything there is to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

Best Bra and Underwear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $250 $165 Shop Now

La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set Nordstrom La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set The La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set is the perfect travel companion for all of your summer adventures. The 5-piece moisturizing skincare set includes travel sizes of the La Mer Treatment Lotion, The Renewal Oil Face Oil, The Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creaming and a carrying bag. $143 $95 Buy Now

Dyson Airwrap Nordstrom Dyson Airwrap The Dyson Airwrap is a revolutionary hairstyling tool that uses air to create voluminous curls, waves, and smooth styles without extreme heat. With its innovative technology and multiple styling attachments, it offers a versatile and gentle way to achieve salon-like results at home. $660 $600 Shop Now

Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 will end on Sunday, August 6. Shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their Anniversary sale section. Above, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

