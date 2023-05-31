Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Sale: Shop the Perfect Gifts for Dad Starting at $15

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day
Father's Day 2023 is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for your sweet dad or father figure is on. Fortunately, even if you aren't completely sure what to gift the guy in your life, Nordstrom Rack is helping to make everyone's shopping experience more convenient (and budget-friendly) with their Father's Day 2023 Gift Guide.

Let's be real: shopping for men is never an easy task. But finding something for the father who does everything and more for your family? That's an entirely different feat. Which makes the expansive Father's Day gift selection at Nordstrom Rack all the more helpful for meeting all of your shopping needs — and finding a seriously great gift for any dad.

Shop Father's Day Gifts

From designer colognes and trendy sneakers to sleek watches and more, Nordstrom Rack is the perfect place to find something special for your dad that he'll truly love starting from only $15.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Nordstrom Rack's Father's Day 2023 gift guide. Plus, browse the best Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon, and check out the top coolers for summer trips and days in the sun.

Tommy Bahama Cayman Sardina Seas Cargo Swim Trunks
Cayman Sardina Seas Cargo Swim Trunks
Nordstrom Rack
Tommy Bahama Cayman Sardina Seas Cargo Swim Trunks

A comfy yet stylish pick from the Nordstrom Rack Father's Day sales event. Make your father's beach day with these Tommy Bahama swim trunks.

$110$55
Ted Baker London Ince Bifold Wallet
Ted Baker London Ince Bifold Wallet
Nordstrom Rack
Ted Baker London Ince Bifold Wallet

Small but mighty -- this slim bifold wallet is durable and functional as it is compact. 

$95$55
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses

It doesn't get cooler than owning a staple pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for summer.

$176$90
Adidas Lite Racer Lace-up Activewear Sneaker
Adidas Lite Racer Lace-up Activewear Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas Lite Racer Lace-up Activewear Sneaker

The Adidas Lite Racer lace-up sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper. Perfect to keep Dad's feet fresh and comfortable this summer.

$70$55
Tommy Bahama Party Breezer Short Sleeve Woven Shirt
Tommy Bahama Party Breezer Short Sleeve Woven Shirt
Nordstrom Rack
Tommy Bahama Party Breezer Short Sleeve Woven Shirt

A lightweight woven shirt from Tommy Bahama is just what Dad needs to dive into summer.

$55
Adidas Adilette Shower Slide
Adidas Adilette Shower Slide
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas Adilette Shower Slide

Dad can slip on and go with these shower slides. He can wear these shoes when he's lounging at the pool with friends and family. 

$40$24
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom Rack
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette

Yves Saint Laurent's charming scent features notes of bergamot, sage and cedarwood. 

$99$60
PGA Tour Solar Bucket Hat
PGA Tour Solar Bucket Hat
Nordstrom Rack
PGA Tour Solar Bucket Hat

For comfortable play, you'll want to gift Dad some coverage throughout sunny days. This hat helps keep out harmful rays while the breathable mesh panel keeps Dad dry.

$30$15
Tissot PRS 516 Leather Powermatic Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
Tissot PRS 516 Leather Powermatic Leather Strap Watch, 42mm
Nordstrom Rack
Tissot PRS 516 Leather Powermatic Leather Strap Watch, 42mm

The Tissot watch is sleek and classy. Wow Dad with the water-proof, scratch-proof sapphire crystal face.

$475$290
Cole Haan Grandsport Journey Knit Sneaker
Cole Haan Grandsport Journey Knit Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Grandsport Journey Knit Sneaker

Help your dad kick off his summer in style with these color-block sneakers from Cole Haan.

$150$80
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

These ultralight rubber Birkenstocks are comfortable to walk in and casually stylish for Dad's summer vacations. 

$50
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle
Nordstrom Rack
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle

Help your father fill his home with the fresh scents of summer provided by the Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle.

$20

