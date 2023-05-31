Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Sale: Shop the Perfect Gifts for Dad Starting at $15
Father's Day 2023 is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for your sweet dad or father figure is on. Fortunately, even if you aren't completely sure what to gift the guy in your life, Nordstrom Rack is helping to make everyone's shopping experience more convenient (and budget-friendly) with their Father's Day 2023 Gift Guide.
Let's be real: shopping for men is never an easy task. But finding something for the father who does everything and more for your family? That's an entirely different feat. Which makes the expansive Father's Day gift selection at Nordstrom Rack all the more helpful for meeting all of your shopping needs — and finding a seriously great gift for any dad.
From designer colognes and trendy sneakers to sleek watches and more, Nordstrom Rack is the perfect place to find something special for your dad that he'll truly love starting from only $15.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Nordstrom Rack's Father's Day 2023 gift guide. Plus, browse the best Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon, and check out the top coolers for summer trips and days in the sun.
A comfy yet stylish pick from the Nordstrom Rack Father's Day sales event. Make your father's beach day with these Tommy Bahama swim trunks.
Small but mighty -- this slim bifold wallet is durable and functional as it is compact.
It doesn't get cooler than owning a staple pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for summer.
The Adidas Lite Racer lace-up sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper. Perfect to keep Dad's feet fresh and comfortable this summer.
A lightweight woven shirt from Tommy Bahama is just what Dad needs to dive into summer.
Dad can slip on and go with these shower slides. He can wear these shoes when he's lounging at the pool with friends and family.
Yves Saint Laurent's charming scent features notes of bergamot, sage and cedarwood.
For comfortable play, you'll want to gift Dad some coverage throughout sunny days. This hat helps keep out harmful rays while the breathable mesh panel keeps Dad dry.
The Tissot watch is sleek and classy. Wow Dad with the water-proof, scratch-proof sapphire crystal face.
Help your dad kick off his summer in style with these color-block sneakers from Cole Haan.
These ultralight rubber Birkenstocks are comfortable to walk in and casually stylish for Dad's summer vacations.
Help your father fill his home with the fresh scents of summer provided by the Malin + Goetz Cannabis Scented Votive Candle.
