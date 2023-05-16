Summer savings are here and right now you can save up to 40% at Tory Burch with deals on the designer's signature handbags, footwear and accessories. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted dresses, and jewelry starting at $49. As we start to think about transitioning our wardrobes into summer, the Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on popular purses, sandals, dresses, and other stylish pieces. All you need to do is enter your email to unlock these can't-miss deals.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Now is the perfect time to give your closet an early summer refresh with statement-making accessories that match (perhaps, even elevate) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion that is just as on-trend as it is luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Treat yourself to something new. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Tory Burch deals on iconic work bags, cut-out dresses, sandals, and more before they sell out.

Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Tory Burch Mini Perry Colorblock Tote Designed to hold the essentials, the Mini Perry Tote Bag is made of rich Italian pebbled leather that is bonded inside — making it soft yet structured. Contrast-color details appear throughout: from the interior to the charm. $348 $239 Shop Now

Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Tory Burch Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Crafted from crisp cotton, this new poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. $798 $479 Shop Now

Bubble Jelly Slides Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slides If you're looking for a colorful retro look for your summer wardrobe, you might want to consider these jelly slides. $188 $119 Shop Now

Seaside Loafer Espadrille Tory Burch Seaside Loafer Espadrille Tory Burch's Seaside Loafer Espadrille feature a jute platform sole, leather footbed and suede backtab for ultimate support and comfort. $278 $189 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Michael Kors Handbags, Dresses and Shoes for Summer

Abercrombie Has a Secret Sale on So Many Summer Styles Now

Hill House Just Launched Their Biggest Collection Yet

The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Wardrobe ASAP

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More

Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Spring 2023

Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Styles