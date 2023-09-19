Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Fall Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off — Denim Jeans, Dresses and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Fall Fashion Deals at Abercrombie's Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:58 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch has everything you need to get ready for fall. Save now on best-selling maxi dresses, relaxed jeans, and more.

With the fall season quickly approaching, the Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Sale is helping us prepare for the change in weather with a fall fashion refresh. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently offering up to 25% off select fall fashion styles including denim, sweaters, jackets, maxi dresses, the brand's most popular jeans and more.

Shop the Abercrombie Fall Sale

This Abercrombie Fall sale has everything you need to transition from summer to fall while looking impossibly stylish. From relaxed jeans and cargo pants to maxi dresses and versatile tops, make sure to stock up on transitional fall pieces for a fraction of the price.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These fashion deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for the cooler days ahead with our 12 favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Fall sale before it's too late. 

Ottoman Crew Tank

Ottoman Crew Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ottoman Crew Tank

A highly-rated shirt that is perfect for layering this fall. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant

Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant

These leather pants are perfect for a night out this fall.

$110 $88

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and feature a trendy criss-cross waistband.

$99 $27

Shop Now

Curve Love Relaxed Cargo Pant

Curve Love Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love Relaxed Cargo Pant

We are seeing cargo pants everywhere this season. These easy-fitting high rise pants feature Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit for a lightweight and stretchy feel.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

If you love high rise jeans than these Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Jeans are for you, especially while they're discounted.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Satin Low Back Maxi Dress

Satin Low Back Maxi Dress
Abercrombie

Satin Low Back Maxi Dress

Save big on a flattering maxi dress in Abercrombie's elevated satin fabric. Featuring an on-trend boat neckline, thigh-high slit detail, adjustable straps and low-back detail, you'll be the best dressed for any ocassion. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

This Mid Rise Straight Jean features a vintage stretch fabric, goes-with-everything light wash and full-length leg. 

$90 $60

Shop Now

Ottoman Cross-Back Tank

Ottoman Cross-Back Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ottoman Cross-Back Tank

Made with sweater-knit fabric, this tank top is perfect to pair with jeans and a blazer for a stylish and comfortable fall look.

$50 $25

Shop Now

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Whether it's for a vacation or a dinner party, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.

$110 $40

Shop Now

Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress

Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress
Abercrombie

Linen-Blend Sweetheart Midi Dress

Not only is this slim-fitting midi dress made from soft linen, but the built-in pockets make it a wardrobe staple.

$110 $50

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90s-style ultra high-rise jeans feature a full-length leg, dark indigo wash and a knee blowout detail.

$100 $27

Shop Now

Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

If you're in search for the perfect fall wedding dress, this slim-fitting maxi dress features a cowl neck detail and a floaty skirt for a chic look.

$130 $44

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

Style

Get The Look: Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sweater Tank for Fall

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

20 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop for Fall

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop for Fall

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts and More

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

Best Lists

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Cool-Girl Staple for Fall — Shop Styles from Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

Style

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Cool-Girl Staple for Fall — Shop Styles from Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

The 15 Best Women's Sweaters to Transition From Summer to Fall: Shop Amazon, Abercrombie and More

Style

The 15 Best Women's Sweaters to Transition From Summer to Fall: Shop Amazon, Abercrombie and More

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Style

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Shop Princess Diana's Iconic Sheep Sweater for Fall

Style

Shop Princess Diana's Iconic Sheep Sweater for Fall

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

Style

Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Style

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Style

The 15 Best Fall Maxi Dresses to Shop On Amazon, All Under $100

Tags: