With the fall season quickly approaching, the Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Sale is helping us prepare for the change in weather with a fall fashion refresh. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently offering up to 25% off select fall fashion styles including denim, sweaters, jackets, maxi dresses, the brand's most popular jeans and more.

Shop the Abercrombie Fall Sale

This Abercrombie Fall sale has everything you need to transition from summer to fall while looking impossibly stylish. From relaxed jeans and cargo pants to maxi dresses and versatile tops, make sure to stock up on transitional fall pieces for a fraction of the price.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These fashion deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for the cooler days ahead with our 12 favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Fall sale before it's too late.

Ottoman Cross-Back Tank Abercrombie & Fitch Ottoman Cross-Back Tank Made with sweater-knit fabric, this tank top is perfect to pair with jeans and a blazer for a stylish and comfortable fall look. $50 $25 Shop Now

Cowl Neck Maxi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Cowl Neck Maxi Dress If you're in search for the perfect fall wedding dress, this slim-fitting maxi dress features a cowl neck detail and a floaty skirt for a chic look. $130 $44 Shop Now

