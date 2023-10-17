A bomber jacket might be on your radar now, as the autumn chill is already setting in. To prepare for upcoming brisk fall temperatures, we're stocking our wardrobes with plenty of cold-weather fashion essentials — including the effortlessly cool bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety.

The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber jacket started appearing in high fashion — such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection — and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for fall 2023.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2023

