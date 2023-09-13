Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Shop Her Exact Pair, Plus More Trendy Styles

Olivia Rodrigo
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for YouTube
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:16 PM PDT, September 13, 2023

Knee-high boots for fall are never a bad idea, right?

The official start of fall is less than a month away, so now is the time to start planning your wardrobe for chillier days ahead. Pretty soon, we'll be trading in our summer sandals for something a little sturdier.

A good pair of boots is essential for any fall and winter wardrobe, and knee-high styles are currently dominating the trend cycle as the "it" shoe for the upcoming season — just ask Olivia Rodrigo. The young singer most recently dazzled in a bombshell dress on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet and stunned the crowd with her "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!" performances in a red top and mini skirt, Her exceptional style is evident to all.

Ahead of the launch of her sophomore album, Guts, Rodrigo has treated us to some stunning (and easily replicable) street-style moments. While on a trip to London, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of black lug-sole boots from Marcella NYC

With all of the micro-trends on social media, we're happy to see a simple and timeless style on one of our favorite celebs. Leather knee-high boots are an investment piece you'll be able to wear for years to come, and they look especially adorable when paired with a short dress or skirt and tights.

To help you find your perfect pair of knee-high boots for fall, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles — including Rodrigo's exact pair and a close match for less. While Rodrigo stuck to a classic shape, there are plenty of variations on the knee-high boot to put your own spin on the style — buckle details, chunky platform soles, Western-inspired silhouettes and more.

Below, shop our top picks for knee-high boots to wear in fall 2023 and beyond.

Marcella Carnegie Knee-High Boots

Marcella Carnegie Knee-High Boots
Marcella

Marcella Carnegie Knee-High Boots

Rodrigo's exact boots are this lug-sole leather pair from Marcella.

Charles & Keith Gabine Loafer Knee-High Boots

Charles & Keith Gabine Loafer Knee-High Boots
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Gabine Loafer Knee-High Boots

Selena Gomez recently wore the loafer version of these Charles & Keith genuine leather boots, and the knee-high version is just as stylish.

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots.

$62 $56

Shop Now

Steve Madden Women's Lizah Knee High Boot

Steve Madden Women's Lizah Knee High Boot
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Lizah Knee High Boot

These sleek black leather Steve Madden boots feature a knee-high silhouette and calf-defining look.

Dolce Vita Auggie Boots

Dolce Vita Auggie Boots
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Auggie Boots

A kitten heel gives these otherwise pointed-toe leather boots a feminine, sophisticated look.

Franco Sarto Womens Meyer Knee High Flat Boots

Franco Sarto Womens Meyer Knee High Flat Boots
Amazon

Franco Sarto Womens Meyer Knee High Flat Boots

Available in brown, black or bordeaux leather and wide calf sizes, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort.

$250 $140

Shop Now

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
Nordstrom

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot

The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.

Vince Camuto Caseyl Boot

Vince Camuto Caseyl Boot
DSW

Vince Camuto Caseyl Boot

A timeless pair of heeled leather boots that will never go out of style.

$229 $140

Shop Now

LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot

LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot
Amazon

LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot

This knee high boot has the timeless silhouette of a riding boot.

 

$100 $63

Shop Now

