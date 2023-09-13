The official start of fall is less than a month away, so now is the time to start planning your wardrobe for chillier days ahead. Pretty soon, we'll be trading in our summer sandals for something a little sturdier.

A good pair of boots is essential for any fall and winter wardrobe, and knee-high styles are currently dominating the trend cycle as the "it" shoe for the upcoming season — just ask Olivia Rodrigo. The young singer most recently dazzled in a bombshell dress on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet and stunned the crowd with her "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!" performances in a red top and mini skirt, Her exceptional style is evident to all.

Ahead of the launch of her sophomore album, Guts, Rodrigo has treated us to some stunning (and easily replicable) street-style moments. While on a trip to London, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of black lug-sole boots from Marcella NYC.

With all of the micro-trends on social media, we're happy to see a simple and timeless style on one of our favorite celebs. Leather knee-high boots are an investment piece you'll be able to wear for years to come, and they look especially adorable when paired with a short dress or skirt and tights.

To help you find your perfect pair of knee-high boots for fall, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles — including Rodrigo's exact pair and a close match for less. While Rodrigo stuck to a classic shape, there are plenty of variations on the knee-high boot to put your own spin on the style — buckle details, chunky platform soles, Western-inspired silhouettes and more.

Below, shop our top picks for knee-high boots to wear in fall 2023 and beyond.

