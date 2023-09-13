Knee-high boots for fall are never a bad idea, right?
The official start of fall is less than a month away, so now is the time to start planning your wardrobe for chillier days ahead. Pretty soon, we'll be trading in our summer sandals for something a little sturdier.
A good pair of boots is essential for any fall and winter wardrobe, and knee-high styles are currently dominating the trend cycle as the "it" shoe for the upcoming season — just ask Olivia Rodrigo. The young singer most recently dazzled in a bombshell dress on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet and stunned the crowd with her "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!" performances in a red top and mini skirt, Her exceptional style is evident to all.
Ahead of the launch of her sophomore album, Guts, Rodrigo has treated us to some stunning (and easily replicable) street-style moments. While on a trip to London, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of black lug-sole boots from Marcella NYC.
With all of the micro-trends on social media, we're happy to see a simple and timeless style on one of our favorite celebs. Leather knee-high boots are an investment piece you'll be able to wear for years to come, and they look especially adorable when paired with a short dress or skirt and tights.
To help you find your perfect pair of knee-high boots for fall, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles — including Rodrigo's exact pair and a close match for less. While Rodrigo stuck to a classic shape, there are plenty of variations on the knee-high boot to put your own spin on the style — buckle details, chunky platform soles, Western-inspired silhouettes and more.
Below, shop our top picks for knee-high boots to wear in fall 2023 and beyond.
Marcella Carnegie Knee-High Boots
Rodrigo's exact boots are this lug-sole leather pair from Marcella.
Charles & Keith Gabine Loafer Knee-High Boots
Selena Gomez recently wore the loafer version of these Charles & Keith genuine leather boots, and the knee-high version is just as stylish.
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
For a subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots.
Steve Madden Women's Lizah Knee High Boot
These sleek black leather Steve Madden boots feature a knee-high silhouette and calf-defining look.
Dolce Vita Auggie Boots
A kitten heel gives these otherwise pointed-toe leather boots a feminine, sophisticated look.
Franco Sarto Womens Meyer Knee High Flat Boots
Available in brown, black or bordeaux leather and wide calf sizes, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort.
Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot
The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days.
Vince Camuto Caseyl Boot
A timeless pair of heeled leather boots that will never go out of style.
LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Knee High Boot
This knee high boot has the timeless silhouette of a riding boot.
