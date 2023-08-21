Style

The Best Loafers for Women to Wear in Fall 2023: Shop Selena Gomez's Affordable Leather Pair and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured lug sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for fall 2023

Recently, Selena Gomez showed off her loafers in an Instagram story — and they happen to cost less than $110! 

Gabine Leather Loafers
Gabine Leather Loafers
Selena Gomez via Instagram
Gabine Leather Loafers

The actress and pop star posted in these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail.

$103

Fall is the prime time for loafer shopping, so the sky is the limit when it comes to styles you can shop this season. Chunky, lug sole styles are still trending — Madewell's Bradley Loafer and the heeled Coach Collen certainly fit the bill. Are you a minimalist who loves sleek, understated silhouettes? Opt for Everlane's best-selling Italian Day Loafer. And for something a little more eclectic, we love this tri-color pair from Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass or Sam Edelman's luxe green velvet loafers.

From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2023, starting at just $22. 

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

Madewell's leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and super chunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.

 

$158$131
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

Made of sumptuous suede, these minimalist loafers are just right for fall — also available in black and white leather.

$145
Stuart Weitzman Owen Buckle Loafer
Stuart Weitzman Owen Buckle Loafer
Stuart Weitzman Outlet
Stuart Weitzman Owen Buckle Loafer

Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers.

$550$99
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Franco Sarto.

$99$74
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule

"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."

$140
G.H. Bass Whitney Tricolor Super Lug Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass Whitney Tricolor Super Lug Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass
G.H. Bass Whitney Tricolor Super Lug Weejuns Loafer

Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass has a wide variety of high-quality leather loafers, including this unique tricolor pair.

$185
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat

Somewhere between a loafer and a ballet flat, these shoes are a steal at under $25.

$22
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer

With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern.

$99$40
Free People Liv Loafer
Free People Liv Loafer
Zappos
Free People Liv Loafer

We love this olive green color for fall, but these Free People loafers come in a variety of colors to suit your style.

$128$78
Coach Colleen Loafer In Signature Jacquard
Coach Colleen Loafer In Signature Jacquard
Coach
Coach Colleen Loafer In Signature Jacquard

Add some extra height to your look with these Coach Jacquard loafers — also available in black.

$188$129
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These chunky square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$60$48
WITH COUPON
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Sam Edelman Loraine Prima
Sam Edelman Loraine Prima
Zappos
Sam Edelman Loraine Prima

Add luxe texture to your fall wardrobe with these green velvet loafers.

$150
Franco Sarto Balica Flat
Franco Sarto Balica Flat
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Balica Flat

The understated elegance of these loafers helps them seamlessly go with absolutely everything in your closet.

$120$90

