Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured lug sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for fall 2023.

Recently, Selena Gomez showed off her loafers in an Instagram story — and they happen to cost less than $110!

Gabine Leather Loafers Selena Gomez via Instagram Gabine Leather Loafers The actress and pop star posted in these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail. $103 Shop Now

Fall is the prime time for loafer shopping, so the sky is the limit when it comes to styles you can shop this season. Chunky, lug sole styles are still trending — Madewell's Bradley Loafer and the heeled Coach Collen certainly fit the bill. Are you a minimalist who loves sleek, understated silhouettes? Opt for Everlane's best-selling Italian Day Loafer. And for something a little more eclectic, we love this tri-color pair from Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass or Sam Edelman's luxe green velvet loafers.

From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2023, starting at just $22.

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and super chunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 $131 Shop Now

