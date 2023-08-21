The Best Loafers for Women to Wear in Fall 2023: Shop Selena Gomez's Affordable Leather Pair and More
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured lug sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern revamp for fall 2023.
Recently, Selena Gomez showed off her loafers in an Instagram story — and they happen to cost less than $110!
The actress and pop star posted in these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail.
Fall is the prime time for loafer shopping, so the sky is the limit when it comes to styles you can shop this season. Chunky, lug sole styles are still trending — Madewell's Bradley Loafer and the heeled Coach Collen certainly fit the bill. Are you a minimalist who loves sleek, understated silhouettes? Opt for Everlane's best-selling Italian Day Loafer. And for something a little more eclectic, we love this tri-color pair from Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass or Sam Edelman's luxe green velvet loafers.
From polished finishes with pointed toes to horse bits and tweed, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom and more with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2023, starting at just $22.
Madewell's leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and super chunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.
Made of sumptuous suede, these minimalist loafers are just right for fall — also available in black and white leather.
Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Franco Sarto.
"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."
Taylor Swift-approved brand G.H. Bass has a wide variety of high-quality leather loafers, including this unique tricolor pair.
Somewhere between a loafer and a ballet flat, these shoes are a steal at under $25.
With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern.
We love this olive green color for fall, but these Free People loafers come in a variety of colors to suit your style.
Add some extra height to your look with these Coach Jacquard loafers — also available in black.
These chunky square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look.
Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Add luxe texture to your fall wardrobe with these green velvet loafers.
The understated elegance of these loafers helps them seamlessly go with absolutely everything in your closet.
