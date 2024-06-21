Shop
These Top-Selling Loafers and Many More Faves Are on Sale at Madewell Right Now

Madewell
Madewell
By Erica Radol
Published: 6:42 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

Shop Madewell's classic clothing and accessories at a deep discount. Some items are marked down more than 50% off.

It is so much nicer to get nice things while on sale. Madewell has some brand favorites — like Perfect Vintage jeans and classic loafers — deeply discounted right now, so it's a hot time to shop.

Shop the Madewell Sale

There's a lot to love about Madewell's wearable, classic styling, with pieces that feel both timeless and modern. The brand also has a reputation for good quality and inclusive sizing. Whether you're in the market for new clothing, accessories or shoes (or all new 'fits), this sale has plenty of options. There are T-shirts, linen dresses, and other items to carry you through the sweltering months in style. Men's wear is also on sale. 

Madewell is a versatile brand for weekends or casual office days. We found the cutest dresses, jewelry and more. Read on for some of our top picks, but shop quickly, as sizes are selling out fast.

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
Madewell

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

These classic loafers are available in four colors, including a summer cream. They have Madewell's Cloudlift technology for all-day walking comfort. 

$158 $95-$135

Shop Now

Sweetheart Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend

Sweetheart Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend
Madewell

Sweetheart Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend

Shop a quintessential summer linen-cotton blend midi dress to take on holiday or every weekend adventure. 

$138 $50

Shop Now

Resort Long-Sleeve Shirt

Resort Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell

Resort Long-Sleeve Shirt

Just right for the office or Sunday brunch, this boxy button-down shirt is offered in several colors.

$95 $30-$78

Shop Now

Button-Tab Wide-Legs Pants

Button-Tab Wide-Legs Pants
Madewell

Button-Tab Wide-Legs Pants

Wide-leg pants are the season's best. Shop this top-rated cotton pair to stay cool. 

$108 $40

Shop Now

Puffed Droplet Stud Earrings

Puffed Droplet Stud Earrings
Madewell

Puffed Droplet Stud Earrings

Top off your look with sleek accessories like these shiny earrings. 

$32 $15

Shop Now

Men's Button-Up Sweater Polo Shirt in Plaid Stripe

Men's Button-Up Sweater Polo Shirt in Plaid Stripe
Madewell

Men's Button-Up Sweater Polo Shirt in Plaid Stripe

This 100% cotton sweater takes a cue from retro styling and makes denim or khakis look dressier in a snap. 

$98 $50

Shop Now

Supima Rib Crop Tank

Supima Rib Crop Tank
Madewell

Supima Rib Crop Tank

Shop on-trend cropped tanks made of Supima cotton to match your wide-leg jeans and pants.

$35 $25 and up

Shop Now

Superwide-Leg Jeans

Superwide-Leg Jeans
Madewell

Superwide-Leg Jeans

These 100% cotton, high-waisted jeans are comfy through the hips and have an extra wide leg.

$148 $50 and up

Shop Now

Kick Out Crop Jeans

Kick Out Crop Jeans
Madewell

Kick Out Crop Jeans

The sale includes a top-rated pair of cropped jeans in several denim shades, perfect for wearing everywhere this summer. 

$128 $40 and up

Shop Now

The Essential Convertible Top Handle Crossbody Mini Bag

The Essential Convertible Top Handle Crossbody Mini Bag
Madewell

The Essential Convertible Top Handle Crossbody Mini Bag

Select colors of this leather, crescent-shaped crossbody bag are on sale, like the season's best yellow. 

$118 $80 and up

Shop Now

Denim Cropped Cargo Jacket in Kirkham Wash

Denim Cropped Cargo Jacket in Kirkham Wash
Madewell

Denim Cropped Cargo Jacket in Kirkham Wash

Head-to-toe denim is another hot trend this summer. Make it breezy with this utilitarian cropped denim jacket. 

$128 $100

Shop Now

