It is so much nicer to get nice things while on sale. Madewell has some brand favorites — like Perfect Vintage jeans and classic loafers — deeply discounted right now, so it's a hot time to shop.

Shop the Madewell Sale

There's a lot to love about Madewell's wearable, classic styling, with pieces that feel both timeless and modern. The brand also has a reputation for good quality and inclusive sizing. Whether you're in the market for new clothing, accessories or shoes (or all new 'fits), this sale has plenty of options. There are T-shirts, linen dresses, and other items to carry you through the sweltering months in style. Men's wear is also on sale.

Madewell is a versatile brand for weekends or casual office days. We found the cutest dresses, jewelry and more. Read on for some of our top picks, but shop quickly, as sizes are selling out fast.

Superwide-Leg Jeans Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans These 100% cotton, high-waisted jeans are comfy through the hips and have an extra wide leg. $148 $50 and up Shop Now

