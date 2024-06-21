Shop Madewell's classic clothing and accessories at a deep discount. Some items are marked down more than 50% off.
It is so much nicer to get nice things while on sale. Madewell has some brand favorites — like Perfect Vintage jeans and classic loafers — deeply discounted right now, so it's a hot time to shop.
There's a lot to love about Madewell's wearable, classic styling, with pieces that feel both timeless and modern. The brand also has a reputation for good quality and inclusive sizing. Whether you're in the market for new clothing, accessories or shoes (or all new 'fits), this sale has plenty of options. There are T-shirts, linen dresses, and other items to carry you through the sweltering months in style. Men's wear is also on sale.
Madewell is a versatile brand for weekends or casual office days. We found the cutest dresses, jewelry and more. Read on for some of our top picks, but shop quickly, as sizes are selling out fast.
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
These classic loafers are available in four colors, including a summer cream. They have Madewell's Cloudlift technology for all-day walking comfort.
Sweetheart Midi Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend
Shop a quintessential summer linen-cotton blend midi dress to take on holiday or every weekend adventure.
Resort Long-Sleeve Shirt
Just right for the office or Sunday brunch, this boxy button-down shirt is offered in several colors.
Button-Tab Wide-Legs Pants
Wide-leg pants are the season's best. Shop this top-rated cotton pair to stay cool.
Puffed Droplet Stud Earrings
Top off your look with sleek accessories like these shiny earrings.
Men's Button-Up Sweater Polo Shirt in Plaid Stripe
This 100% cotton sweater takes a cue from retro styling and makes denim or khakis look dressier in a snap.
Supima Rib Crop Tank
Shop on-trend cropped tanks made of Supima cotton to match your wide-leg jeans and pants.
Superwide-Leg Jeans
These 100% cotton, high-waisted jeans are comfy through the hips and have an extra wide leg.
Kick Out Crop Jeans
The sale includes a top-rated pair of cropped jeans in several denim shades, perfect for wearing everywhere this summer.
The Essential Convertible Top Handle Crossbody Mini Bag
Select colors of this leather, crescent-shaped crossbody bag are on sale, like the season's best yellow.
Denim Cropped Cargo Jacket in Kirkham Wash
Head-to-toe denim is another hot trend this summer. Make it breezy with this utilitarian cropped denim jacket.
RELATED CONTENT: