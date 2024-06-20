Walk this way: We've found the best women's hiking sandals from Teva, Chaco, Birkenstock and more brands.
Sandals may not be your best bet for long-distance hikes, but they're so easy to slip on for short treks and other outdoor summer adventures. Hiking sandals keep your feet cooler than close-toed shoes and some are also a better bet to keep your feet from getting too wet in a surprise summer storm or while creek crossing.
There are tons of hiking sandals to choose from, including classics and on-trend styles, so we've done the research for you to find the best of the best, No matter where you're adventuring this summer, these women's hiking sandals will help you stay comfy and prevent slips during long treks.
We've found the best hiking sandals from Teva, Chaco, Birkenstock and more go-to brands. Some are waterproof for crossing bodies of water, while others are easy to slip on hands-free and go. We've even found platform styles that offer you some height.
Ahead, shop the best hiking sandals for women that are both durable and supportive.
Best Hiking Sandals for Women
Teva Flatform Universal Platform Sandal
Teva’s flatform sandals consistently rank on best-of lists because they are the pair you wear. They have a soft but supportive sole and look nice enough to fit many occasions. These walking sandals provide comfort for long treks, have adjustable straps and are moderately priced.
Reef Cushion Rem Hi
Add a splash of color to your life with these platforms. They have a bouncy footbed and are made of 100% post-consumer plastic material.
Chaco Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal
A pair of Chacos are a classic option. These come in medium and wide size options and offer no-slip traction.
Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal
These lightweight Tevas are great for wading through water.
Chaco Lowdown Strappy
If you're after a sleeker vibe, go for these leather Chacos.
Birkenstock Mayari Sandal
Birkenstocks are as much of a comfortable go-to as ever. These have criss-cross straps for a cuter look.
Teva Original Sandal
Teva's original sandals come in a ton of fun colors and prints, plus they're cost-effective.
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal
Slide on these classic Birks and go.
Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals
These flexible, lightweight sandals are great for traveling. They float and are water resistant for any water activities too.
Merrell Speed Fusion Access Web
These cool, colorful sandals have a sporty look. They have a cork footbed and a hook and loop closure system for quick adjustability.
RELATED CONTENT: