Sandals may not be your best bet for long-distance hikes, but they're so easy to slip on for short treks and other outdoor summer adventures. Hiking sandals keep your feet cooler than close-toed shoes and some are also a better bet to keep your feet from getting too wet in a surprise summer storm or while creek crossing.

There are tons of hiking sandals to choose from, including classics and on-trend styles, so we've done the research for you to find the best of the best, No matter where you're adventuring this summer, these women's hiking sandals will help you stay comfy and prevent slips during long treks.

We've found the best hiking sandals from Teva, Chaco, Birkenstock and more go-to brands. Some are waterproof for crossing bodies of water, while others are easy to slip on hands-free and go. We've even found platform styles that offer you some height.

Ahead, shop the best hiking sandals for women that are both durable and supportive.

Best Hiking Sandals for Women

Teva Flatform Universal Platform Sandal Teva Teva Flatform Universal Platform Sandal Teva’s flatform sandals consistently rank on best-of lists because they are the pair you wear. They have a soft but supportive sole and look nice enough to fit many occasions. These walking sandals provide comfort for long treks, have adjustable straps and are moderately priced. $70 Shop Now

