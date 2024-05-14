Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer: Save on Jack Rogers, Crocs and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
woman wearing sandals
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:23 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

Step out in style in these sandals for warmer days.

As summer tiptoes closer and temperatures begin to heat up, it's the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather wardrobe staples. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of great deals on women's sandals, and you'll get so much use out of these sandals during summer and beyond.

Whether your summer plans include lounging by the backyard pool or walking the beaches of paradise, Amazon has a fitting pair of sandals for you. Find flat sandals, heeled sandals, flip-flops, flatforms and more. You'll find plenty of beloved brands, from Crocs to Jack Rogers, on sale at Amazon.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on women's sandals. There's an option for your budget ahead, with sandals starting as low as $16. (Note that sandal prices often vary by color and size on Amazon.) But there's no time to flip-flop: Be sure to shop today before your size sells out.

Cushionaire Women’s Voyage Slide Sandal

Cushionaire Women’s Voyage Slide Sandal
Amazon

Cushionaire Women’s Voyage Slide Sandal

These memory foam sandals are reminiscent of a more expensive pair. They even come in wide widths.

$65 $40

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will help your feet feel supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic spring look.

$59 $35

Shop Now

Cushionaire Women’s Franca Woven Slide Sandal

Cushionaire Women’s Franca Woven Slide Sandal
Amazon

Cushionaire Women’s Franca Woven Slide Sandal

Walk in comfort in these flats with a memory foam footbed. They're available in wide widths as well.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Jack Rogers Women's Palm Beach

Jack Rogers Women's Palm Beach
Amazon

Jack Rogers Women's Palm Beach

These classic Jack Rogers are always ready for warmer days ahead. This sandal was made famous by Jacqueline Kennedy.

$128 $114

Shop Now

Crocs Women's Classic Slide Sandal

Crocs Women's Classic Slide Sandal
Amazon

Crocs Women's Classic Slide Sandal

Warmer temperatures are on the way which means it's the perfect time to invest in comfortable slides to wear by the pool or to the beach. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Grab these best-selling slides that make you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Steve Madden Women's Dina Flat Sandal

Steve Madden Women's Dina Flat Sandal
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Dina Flat Sandal

These leather Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals are designed with a cushioned footbed and heel strap to provide long-lasting comfort. 

$65 $46

Shop Now

KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops

KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops
Amazon

KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops

Designed with wide thong cloth straps and a soft Eva yoga-mat footbed, these foam flip flops provide stability and arch support with every step.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Cushionaire Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort

Cushionaire Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort
Amazon

Cushionaire Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort

Made to mold to your feet, this cork footbed sandal is a bestseller on Amazon.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Crocs Women's Tulum Toe Post Sandals

Crocs Women's Tulum Toe Post Sandals
Amazon

Crocs Women's Tulum Toe Post Sandals

Designed with Croslite foam, these sandals offer the perfect amount of comfort for your spring strolls.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Cushionaire Women’s Indego Stretch Sandal

Cushionaire Women’s Indego Stretch Sandal
Amazon

Cushionaire Women’s Indego Stretch Sandal

These sandals with stretchy straps will fit like a glove and offer support.

$50 $30

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

Best Lists

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

The Best Sandals for Any Occasion This Spring

Style

The Best Sandals for Any Occasion This Spring

These Top 4 Spring Shoe Trends of 2024

Style

These Top 4 Spring Shoe Trends of 2024

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $20

Sales & Deals

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $20

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

Tags:

Latest News