The Best Teva Sandal Deals at Amazon: Save on Original Universals, Flatforms and More Styles

Tevas
Teva
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:39 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

There's no need to flip flop on buying a new pair of Tevas, because they're on sale at Amazon now.

Teva is the hiking sandal brand we're sporting this summer. Tevas were invented in the '80s at the Grand Canyon, so the brand stands the test of time -- and has faced the rigors of one of the most-visited parks on the planet.

While Teva's prices are already reasonable, you can always tempt us with a good sale. And plenty of men's and women's Teva sandal styles are currently on discount at Amazon in time for summer. We're talking the Original Universal, Hurricane Xlt2, Flatform and more styles. 

Whether you're going to a music festival or on a casual hike this summer, Teva's are a great bet thanks to their non-slip soles and arch support. We love Tevas because they dry quickly after summer rain showers or creek crossings and come in all sorts of fun colors and prints. The brand carries flip-flops, flatforms, classic sandals and more.

Shop the best men's and women's Teva sandal deals right now... whether you're headed to the Grand Canyon or not.

Women's Original Universal Sandal

Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Women's Original Universal Sandal

Teva's original sandals come in a ton of fun colors and prints, plus they're cost-effective.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal

Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal
Amazon

Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal

These quick-drying sandals have a non-slip rubber sole. 

$75 $52

Shop Now

Men's Original Universal Sandal

Men's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Men's Original Universal Sandal

The classic men's Universal Sandal comes in a ton of colors and prints.

$55 $41

Shop Now

Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal

Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal
Amazon

Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal

Gain some height in these flatforms.

$70 $48

Shop Now

Women's Olowahu Sandal

Women's Olowahu Sandal
Amazon

Women's Olowahu Sandal

These flip-flops feature criss-cross straps. 

$34 $31

Shop Now

Women's Reflip Sandal

Women's Reflip Sandal
Amazon

Women's Reflip Sandal

These quick-dry flip-flops are ready for your warm-weather adventures.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Men's Winsted Sandal

Men's Winsted Sandal
Amazon

Men's Winsted Sandal

These durable sandals offer arch support.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Women's Zymic Sandal

Women's Zymic Sandal
Amazon

Women's Zymic Sandal

We love the retro, pastel look of these chunky sandals.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Men's Hurricane Verge Sandal

Men's Hurricane Verge Sandal
Amazon

Men's Hurricane Verge Sandal

These sandals have a cool buckle closure. 

$80 $62

Shop Now

Men's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals

Men's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals
Amazon

Men's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals

The men's version of the Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals are a great buy too. Wear them on light hikes.

$75 $67

Shop Now

