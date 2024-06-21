Teva is the hiking sandal brand we're sporting this summer. Tevas were invented in the '80s at the Grand Canyon, so the brand stands the test of time -- and has faced the rigors of one of the most-visited parks on the planet.

While Teva's prices are already reasonable, you can always tempt us with a good sale. And plenty of men's and women's Teva sandal styles are currently on discount at Amazon in time for summer. We're talking the Original Universal, Hurricane Xlt2, Flatform and more styles.

Whether you're going to a music festival or on a casual hike this summer, Teva's are a great bet thanks to their non-slip soles and arch support. We love Tevas because they dry quickly after summer rain showers or creek crossings and come in all sorts of fun colors and prints. The brand carries flip-flops, flatforms, classic sandals and more.

Shop the best men's and women's Teva sandal deals right now... whether you're headed to the Grand Canyon or not.

