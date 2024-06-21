There's no need to flip flop on buying a new pair of Tevas, because they're on sale at Amazon now.
Teva is the hiking sandal brand we're sporting this summer. Tevas were invented in the '80s at the Grand Canyon, so the brand stands the test of time -- and has faced the rigors of one of the most-visited parks on the planet.
While Teva's prices are already reasonable, you can always tempt us with a good sale. And plenty of men's and women's Teva sandal styles are currently on discount at Amazon in time for summer. We're talking the Original Universal, Hurricane Xlt2, Flatform and more styles.
Whether you're going to a music festival or on a casual hike this summer, Teva's are a great bet thanks to their non-slip soles and arch support. We love Tevas because they dry quickly after summer rain showers or creek crossings and come in all sorts of fun colors and prints. The brand carries flip-flops, flatforms, classic sandals and more.
Shop the best men's and women's Teva sandal deals right now... whether you're headed to the Grand Canyon or not.
Women's Original Universal Sandal
Teva's original sandals come in a ton of fun colors and prints, plus they're cost-effective.
Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal
These quick-drying sandals have a non-slip rubber sole.
Men's Original Universal Sandal
The classic men's Universal Sandal comes in a ton of colors and prints.
Women's W Flatform Universal Sandal
Gain some height in these flatforms.
Women's Olowahu Sandal
These flip-flops feature criss-cross straps.
Women's Reflip Sandal
These quick-dry flip-flops are ready for your warm-weather adventures.
Men's Winsted Sandal
These durable sandals offer arch support.
Women's Zymic Sandal
We love the retro, pastel look of these chunky sandals.
Men's Hurricane Verge Sandal
These sandals have a cool buckle closure.
Men's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals
The men's version of the Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals are a great buy too. Wear them on light hikes.
RELATED CONTENT: