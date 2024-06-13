Celebrity-loved brands Havaianas and Dolce & Gabbana teamed up to launch a high-fashion flip flop collection for the summer.
These flip-flops are made for walkin'! Havaianas, worn by celebs including Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana, seen on celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, and Miley Cyrus, to launch a chic flip flop collab.
Shop Havaianas x Dolce & Gabbana
The collection combines the Brazilian sandal brand’s signature thong flip flops with the Italian fashion house’s glamorous animal prints and Mediterranean-inspired patterns into four styles that will take you to the beach and beyond.
Picture: Your favorite flip flops with a chic twist featuring a printed velvet finish on the straps, a metallic Havaianas logo, and an exclusive pearl pin from D&G, for $138.
The limited-edition footwear collaboration is available to shop on dolcegabbana.com and havaianas.com, as well as in select Havaianas flagship stores and retailers around the world.
Havaianas x Dolce&Gabbana Leopard Flip Flops
These leopard print flip-flops will be sure to stand out at the beach and beyond.
Havaianas x Dolce&Gabbana Zebra Flip Flops
Make a statement all summer long in these zebra print flip-flops.
Havaianas x Dolce&Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo Flip Flops
These stylish flip-flops feature a signature blue and white pattern from the fashion house for a luxurious look.
Havaianas x Dolce&Gabbana Carretto Siciliano Flip Flops
Complete your outfit with these colorful flip-flops that feature a lively and colorful design inspired by Sicilian tradition.
