These flip-flops are made for walkin'! Havaianas, worn by celebs including Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana, seen on celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, and Miley Cyrus, to launch a chic flip flop collab.

Shop Havaianas x Dolce & Gabbana

The collection combines the Brazilian sandal brand’s signature thong flip flops with the Italian fashion house’s glamorous animal prints and Mediterranean-inspired patterns into four styles that will take you to the beach and beyond.

Dolce&Gabbana and havaianas

Picture: Your favorite flip flops with a chic twist featuring a printed velvet finish on the straps, a metallic Havaianas logo, and an exclusive pearl pin from D&G, for $138.

The limited-edition footwear collaboration is available to shop on dolcegabbana.com and havaianas.com, as well as in select Havaianas flagship stores and retailers around the world.

