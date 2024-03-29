Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Best-Selling Sandals and Slides for Summer

The Best Deals on Birkenstocks
Birkenstock
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:09 AM PDT, March 29, 2024

Slipping into Birkenstocks just got even better with these savings.

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year—but the brand's comfy sandals and slides make them even more of a go-to in the warmer months. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall JennerKaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often, but right now, shoppers can score savings using the brand's hidden last chance section.

Shop Birkenstock's Last Chance Styles

The Last Chance section on Birkenstock's website includes classic sandal styles — like Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals that are a summer favorite — at discounts of up to 35% off and savings of up to $50 on a new pair of leather sandals. These seasonal styles include limited-edition colors and different leather hues made with the same quality and feel as the regularly priced Birkenstocks. 

First produced in 1774, the brand has continued to be popular due to its one-of-a-kind look and high-quality handcrafted footwear. The sturdy cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time for some of the most comfortable sandals you'll ever slip your feet into. If you have yet to try out Birkenstocks, the Last Chance styles are an affordable place to start.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Birkenstock markdowns to step into summer in style. 

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal is great to slip on for any laid back spring or summer occasion.

$145 $94

Shop Now

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle

For something a bit more sophisticated, these slides can be dressed up or down.

$140 $91

Shop Now

Birkenstock Franca Soft Footbed

Birkenstock Franca Soft Footbed
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Franca Soft Footbed

Adjustable straps on the Franca Soft Footbed sandals help you feel secure in every step. 

$145 $94

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky

Add some edge to your Birkenstocks with the stylish chunky platform heel. 

$130 $85

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

These comfortable leather slide sandals from Birkenstock truly never go out of style.

$160 $104

Shop Now

Birkenstock Gizeh

Birkenstock Gizeh
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Gizeh

These Birkenstock Gizeh sandals look like flip-flops but are more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to your foot for a custom fit. 

$135 $88

Shop Now

Birkenstock Taormina

Birkenstock Taormina
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Taormina

A toe loop and ankle strap create a delightful sandal you can wear all day. 

$140 $91

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona

Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona

Make a statement in these gorgeous green slides. 

$130 $85

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan

Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan

These vegan leather platform sandals are an animal-friendly option. 

$110 $72

Shop Now

Birkenstock Gizeh Platform

Birkenstock Gizeh Platform
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Gizeh Platform

Go for the trendy platform style with these beauties. 

$220 $143

Shop Now

