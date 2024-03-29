Slipping into Birkenstocks just got even better with these savings.
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year—but the brand's comfy sandals and slides make them even more of a go-to in the warmer months. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often, but right now, shoppers can score savings using the brand's hidden last chance section.
Shop Birkenstock's Last Chance Styles
The Last Chance section on Birkenstock's website includes classic sandal styles — like Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals that are a summer favorite — at discounts of up to 35% off and savings of up to $50 on a new pair of leather sandals. These seasonal styles include limited-edition colors and different leather hues made with the same quality and feel as the regularly priced Birkenstocks.
First produced in 1774, the brand has continued to be popular due to its one-of-a-kind look and high-quality handcrafted footwear. The sturdy cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time for some of the most comfortable sandals you'll ever slip your feet into. If you have yet to try out Birkenstocks, the Last Chance styles are an affordable place to start.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite Birkenstock markdowns to step into summer in style.
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal is great to slip on for any laid back spring or summer occasion.
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle
For something a bit more sophisticated, these slides can be dressed up or down.
Birkenstock Franca Soft Footbed
Adjustable straps on the Franca Soft Footbed sandals help you feel secure in every step.
Birkenstock Arizona Chunky
Add some edge to your Birkenstocks with the stylish chunky platform heel.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
These comfortable leather slide sandals from Birkenstock truly never go out of style.
Birkenstock Gizeh
These Birkenstock Gizeh sandals look like flip-flops but are more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to your foot for a custom fit.
Birkenstock Taormina
A toe loop and ankle strap create a delightful sandal you can wear all day.
Birkenstock Arizona
Make a statement in these gorgeous green slides.
Birkenstock Arizona Platform Vegan
These vegan leather platform sandals are an animal-friendly option.
Birkenstock Gizeh Platform
Go for the trendy platform style with these beauties.
RELATED CONTENT: