Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year—but the brand's comfy sandals and slides make them even more of a go-to in the warmer months. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often, but right now, shoppers can score savings using the brand's hidden last chance section.

Shop Birkenstock's Last Chance Styles

The Last Chance section on Birkenstock's website includes classic sandal styles — like Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals that are a summer favorite — at discounts of up to 35% off and savings of up to $50 on a new pair of leather sandals. These seasonal styles include limited-edition colors and different leather hues made with the same quality and feel as the regularly priced Birkenstocks.

First produced in 1774, the brand has continued to be popular due to its one-of-a-kind look and high-quality handcrafted footwear. The sturdy cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time for some of the most comfortable sandals you'll ever slip your feet into. If you have yet to try out Birkenstocks, the Last Chance styles are an affordable place to start.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Birkenstock markdowns to step into summer in style.

Birkenstock Gizeh Birkenstock Birkenstock Gizeh These Birkenstock Gizeh sandals look like flip-flops but are more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to your foot for a custom fit. $135 $88 Shop Now

Birkenstock Taormina Birkenstock Birkenstock Taormina A toe loop and ankle strap create a delightful sandal you can wear all day. $140 $91 Shop Now

