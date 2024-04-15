Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are important, but walking shoes are especially essential. Some people prefer an intense workout or yoga classes, but walking takes us back to basics. Walking is a wonderful form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends or get out of your head and enjoy nature.

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have an aching pain in the soles of your feet or an annoying shooting pain in your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a sturdy and well-designed pair.

Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.

No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up this spring, shop all the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2024

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes Zappos HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. $165 Shop Now

ON Cloud 5 Shoes Zappos ON Cloud 5 Shoes Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $140 Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 3 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in a myriad of colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $70 Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 Zappos Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. $140 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: