The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear This Spring 2024 — Shop Hoka, Nike, Brooks, New Balance and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:04 AM PDT, April 15, 2024

Check out ET Shop's top picks of comfy sneakers for women that were made for walking.

Whether trying to stay fit, get healthy, or spend more time walking outdoors, gym equipment and clothing are important, but walking shoes are especially essential. Some people prefer an intense workout or yoga classes, but walking takes us back to basics. Walking is a wonderful form of exercise and one of the healthiest. It's also a great way to socialize with friends or get out of your head and enjoy nature. 

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in — your toes cramp and you have an aching pain in the soles of your feet or an annoying shooting pain in your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a sturdy and well-designed pair.

Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.

No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up this spring, shop all the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women.

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2024

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
Zappos

HOKA ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

If you're looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Women's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its high energizing cushioning, making it perfect for all of your adventures.

$140 $110

Shop Now

ON Cloud 5 Shoes

ON Cloud 5 Shoes
Zappos

ON Cloud 5 Shoes

Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.

$65 $59

Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe
Amazon

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 3 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in a myriad of colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2
Allbirds

Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2

This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe. 

$135 $108

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Triumph 21 Sneaker

Saucony's Triumph 21 sneaker is designed with the brand's lightest-ever PWRRUN+ foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.

$160 $117

Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23
Zappos

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75 $60

Shop Now

AllBirds Women's Tree Runners

AllBirds Women's Tree Runners
AllBirds

AllBirds Women's Tree Runners

Try on a pair of these breathable AllBirds Tree Runner sneakers made from eucalyptus fibers for a sportier look. 

$98 $88

Shop Now

Nike Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes

Nike Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike

Nike Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes

The beloved Nike Metacon 9 workout shoes feature a larger Hyperlift plate and added rubber rope wrap for enhanced durability.

$150 $106

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe

Sport these comfy sneaks on your next hot girl walk around the neighborhood.

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for all types of training, the lululemon Chargefeel 2 workout shoes deliver style, bounce, and agile support.

$138 $89

Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

Saucony Women's Integrity Wlk 3 Walking Shoes

Saucony Women's Integrity Wlk 3 Walking Shoes
Amazon

Saucony Women's Integrity Wlk 3 Walking Shoes

For those seeking responsive cushioning from a neutral walker, look no further than the Integrity Walker 3. Crafted with a premium full-grain leather upper, these walking shoes ensure a secure fit that lasts all day.

$90 $88

Shop Now

Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe

With Engineered Air Mesh and 3D Fit Print on the upper, the Revel 6 creates the right blend of stretch and structure for ultimate comfort and stability.

