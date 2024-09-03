Shop
Skechers X Martha Stewart Newest Collab Just Dropped — And Some Styles Are 40% off Today

By Erica Radol
Updated: 1:39 PM PDT, September 3, 2024

Forget everything pumpkin spice –– we want all things Martha Stewart-approved this fall, especially her cute sneakers and footwear.

We adore Martha Stewart almost as much as we love comfortable shoes. So, we're pleased to share the second capsule in her collab with Skechers — the brand synonymous with style and comfort — just dropped. Even better, some pairs from the line are 40% off today. 

Skechers has legions of fans, including Stewart's bestie, Snoop Dogg, who also collaborates with the brand. So whether you are shopping for a look that is more Connecticut or Compton, the brand offers something for every taste. 

Shop Skechers X Martha Stewart

There's so much to admire about Stewart, from Sports Illustrated cover model to the self-made queen of everything lifestyle and home. Now, we can literally walk in her shoes by shopping this collection. She's been spotted in the Ultra Flex 3.0 many times, including recently in Paris, but the lineup also includes sandals, gardening shoes, espadrilles and more. 

Scroll on to shop some top picks from the versatile collection and make them your own. 

Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Brilliant

Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Brilliant
Skechers

Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Brilliant

The reviews are in, and they say things like, "Most comfortable shoes I've ever put on my feet!" This pair has air-cooled memory foam and a stretch fit to help ensure all-day comfort. 

Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Reflection

Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Reflection
Skechers

Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Reflection

This wear-everywhere pair has a bit of sparkle and is entirely vegan. 

Martha Stewart x Skechers Plateau

Martha Stewart x Skechers Plateau
Skechers

Martha Stewart x Skechers Plateau

Suede sneakers with a little lift are a fall favorite to pair with almost any outfit. 

$75 $60

Shop Now

Martha Stewart: Easy Going - Darling Puffer

Martha Stewart: Easy Going - Darling Puffer
Skechers

Martha Stewart: Easy Going - Darling Puffer

These faux-fur-trimmed booties are treated with Scotchgard to prevent stains and help repel water. 

Martha Stewart: Arch Fit Riverbound - Garden Days

Martha Stewart: Arch Fit Riverbound - Garden Days
Skechers

Martha Stewart: Arch Fit Riverbound - Garden Days

Cutie garden clogs are just right for autumn yard clean-ups and more. 

$65 $48

Shop Now

Martha Stewart: Uno

Martha Stewart: Uno
Skechers

Martha Stewart: Uno

This suede-upper sneaker will keep you in style and comfort for active days.

$85 $64

Shop Now

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3
Skechers

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3

With pillow heels and a chic design, one review says, "This MS line has tiny flecks of gold threads throughout the shoe. Comfy! Very Classy!" 

Martha Stewart: Breezie - Shiny Luster

Martha Stewart: Breezie - Shiny Luster
Skechers

Martha Stewart: Breezie - Shiny Luster

This vegan strappy slide sandal will suit many looks and is also on sale. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Slip-ins Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite

Skechers Slip-ins Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite
Skechers

Skechers Slip-ins Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite

With a rhinestone knit upper and cushioned footbed, these sandals are great for travel or everyday wear. 

Snoop Dogg Skechers Slip-ins: Snoop One - Rhine-Stoned

Snoop Dogg Skechers Slip-ins: Snoop One - Rhine-Stoned
Skechers

Snoop Dogg Skechers Slip-ins: Snoop One - Rhine-Stoned

Not to be outdone, Snoop Dogg's entire line is punchy fun.

