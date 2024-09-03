We adore Martha Stewart almost as much as we love comfortable shoes. So, we're pleased to share the second capsule in her collab with Skechers — the brand synonymous with style and comfort — just dropped. Even better, some pairs from the line are 40% off today.

Skechers has legions of fans, including Stewart's bestie, Snoop Dogg, who also collaborates with the brand. So whether you are shopping for a look that is more Connecticut or Compton, the brand offers something for every taste.

Shop Skechers X Martha Stewart

There's so much to admire about Stewart, from Sports Illustrated cover model to the self-made queen of everything lifestyle and home. Now, we can literally walk in her shoes by shopping this collection. She's been spotted in the Ultra Flex 3.0 many times, including recently in Paris, but the lineup also includes sandals, gardening shoes, espadrilles and more.

Scroll on to shop some top picks from the versatile collection and make them your own.

