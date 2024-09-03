Forget everything pumpkin spice –– we want all things Martha Stewart-approved this fall, especially her cute sneakers and footwear.
We adore Martha Stewart almost as much as we love comfortable shoes. So, we're pleased to share the second capsule in her collab with Skechers — the brand synonymous with style and comfort — just dropped. Even better, some pairs from the line are 40% off today.
Skechers has legions of fans, including Stewart's bestie, Snoop Dogg, who also collaborates with the brand. So whether you are shopping for a look that is more Connecticut or Compton, the brand offers something for every taste.
Shop Skechers X Martha Stewart
There's so much to admire about Stewart, from Sports Illustrated cover model to the self-made queen of everything lifestyle and home. Now, we can literally walk in her shoes by shopping this collection. She's been spotted in the Ultra Flex 3.0 many times, including recently in Paris, but the lineup also includes sandals, gardening shoes, espadrilles and more.
Scroll on to shop some top picks from the versatile collection and make them your own.
Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Brilliant
The reviews are in, and they say things like, "Most comfortable shoes I've ever put on my feet!" This pair has air-cooled memory foam and a stretch fit to help ensure all-day comfort.
Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Reflection
This wear-everywhere pair has a bit of sparkle and is entirely vegan.
Martha Stewart x Skechers Plateau
Suede sneakers with a little lift are a fall favorite to pair with almost any outfit.
Martha Stewart: Easy Going - Darling Puffer
These faux-fur-trimmed booties are treated with Scotchgard to prevent stains and help repel water.
Martha Stewart: Arch Fit Riverbound - Garden Days
Cutie garden clogs are just right for autumn yard clean-ups and more.
Martha Stewart: Uno
This suede-upper sneaker will keep you in style and comfort for active days.
Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3
With pillow heels and a chic design, one review says, "This MS line has tiny flecks of gold threads throughout the shoe. Comfy! Very Classy!"
Martha Stewart: Breezie - Shiny Luster
This vegan strappy slide sandal will suit many looks and is also on sale.
Skechers Slip-ins Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite
With a rhinestone knit upper and cushioned footbed, these sandals are great for travel or everyday wear.
Snoop Dogg Skechers Slip-ins: Snoop One - Rhine-Stoned
Not to be outdone, Snoop Dogg's entire line is punchy fun.
RELATED CONTENT: