Yesterday, many celebrated the unofficial end of summer with Labor Day festivities. If you were busy grilling for friends or enjoying the sunshine and missed out on the major sales events, we've got great news: Many of the best Labor Day mattress sales are still happening to help you get your best rest yet.

If it's time to update your sleep setup before the cozy fall season, Labor Day always brings Black Friday-level discounts on mattresses and tons of bedroom essentials. The most popular mattress brands are dishing out end-of-summer savings for an extended time and offering hundreds off their top-rated models, including ones we personally tested. From Nectar and Casper to Saatva, Nolah and DreamCloud, there are massive deals on luxuriously comfortable mattresses — including cooling mattresses for hot sleepers.

Whether you're a side sleeper, someone who sleeps warm, or are just looking for the most affordable option, we've rounded up all the best Labor Day mattress deals still happening today. Deeper sleep starts here. These dreamy savings will save you up to 50% on your cozy, comfy new bed.

Best Extended Labor Day Mattress Sales of 2024

The Nectar Labor Day sale has been extended for a limited time. The brand is taking up to 40% off all six of the brand's mattresses for the holiday. Premium memory foam and hybrid mattresses that feel like sleeping on a cloud start at just $349.

Shop the Nectar Sale

Helix is taking up to 25% off everything and offering two free pillows with a mattress purchase, including models from the Luxe or Elite collections. Just use the code LDW25 at checkout. These Labor Day mattress deals will end on September 5.

Shop the Helix Sale

DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349 during its extended Labor Day mattress sale. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

For one more week, save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. Plus, you'll get two free pillows worth $180 with your purchase.

Shop the Leesa Sale

The Casper mattress Labor Day sale, which ends tonight, is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. You have one day left to save up to 35% on mattresses starting at $599.

Shop the Casper Sale

Save 35% on award-winning mattresses during the Nolah Labor Day Sale until September 9 and get an extra $50 off your purchase with out exclusive code ETONLINE50. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these doouble discounts.

Shop the Nolah Sale

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,574 With code ETONLINE50 Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic's biggest sale of the year runs from August 13 to September 10, while supplies last. During the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale, you can save up to $700 on adjustable base sets, get $200 off Adapt and ProAdapt Mattresses, and take $500 off LuxeAdapt, LuxeBreeze and ProBreeze Mattresses.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Sale

For two more days, you can save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase.

Shop the Cocoon Sale

With the Saatva Labor Day mattress sale, you can choose any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them and get up to $600 off. The sales event has been extended until September 5.

Shop the Saatva Sale

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. $2,095 $1,795 Shop Now

The Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale, which is still running for a limited time, lets you save up to $700 on select mattresses and get 20% off select bedding.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

During the extended Labor Day sale at Bear Mattress, save 35% off sitewide and score two free pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector with your mattress purchase.

Shop the Bear Sale

Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm's extended Labor Day deals to save up to 70% on mattresses from Purple, Serta and more.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

Avocado has extended its Labor Day sale until September 9. Save up to $1,540 on all Avocado mattresses, with the biggest savings on the brand's Luxury Organic Mattress.

Shop the Avocado Sale

You can still use code LD500 to save $500 on any Amerisleep mattress designed for all sleeping positions and body shapes.

Shop the Amerisleep Sale

The Awara Labor Day Sale is still live for a limited time with mattress deals up to 50% off. Save on Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop the Awara Sale

