Sleep Week begins on March 10 and many of us are preparing to be our best slept self. Setting yourself up for a good night's sleep is crucial. Sleep quality affects our emotional, mental and physical health, so it's best to ensure every part of a nighttime routine is as good as possible. That's why we've rounded up the best sleep products to help you fall asleep faster, snooze peacefully, and wake up well-rested.

Much like the cool side of the pillow, a peaceful night's sleep is within reach. Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to better-quality bedding. From cooling pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy, we know better sleep is just around the corner.

Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is a form of self-care. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day — or any day, for that matter — you'll drift off to Dreamland as soon as you hit the sheets. Keep reading to find products that can help create your best sleep environment so you can rest easier.

The Best Products to Prepare for Bedtime

The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are top-rated product picks to incorporate before bedtime.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine SNOOZ SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Give yourself the peaceful background sounds of white noise for uninterrupted sleep with this sound machine. The smartphone app allows you to adjust the fan tone and volume to find the level that’s most relaxing. $100 $80 Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor. $123 $98 Shop Now

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle Nordstrom Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm without sleep medicines such as melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle. $39 Shop Now

Audible Premium Plus Subscription Amazon Audible Premium Plus Subscription If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. $15/month Shop Now

Canopy Bedside Humidifier Canopy Canopy Bedside Humidifier Parts of this Canopy humidifier are dishwasher safe so you can be sure you're breathing in clean, moist air day after day. $150 $125 Shop Now

The Best Mattresses and Bedding for Good Sleep

Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a proper mattress and soft linens, snoozing has never been more comfortable.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339 $270 Shop Now

Leesa Original Mattress Leesa Leesa Original Mattress Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body. $1,299 $1,039 Shop Now

Downcool Large Body Pillow Amazon Downcool Large Body Pillow There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night. $30 $20 Shop Now

Molecule Duvet Cover Molecule Molecule Duvet Cover Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. $199 $149 WITH COUPON DST2024 Shop Now

The Best Beauty and Wellness Products for Bedtime

Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime isn't just self-care. It can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Mighty Night According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement. $40 $28 Shop Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For those with sensitive skin or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level. $69 $55 Shop Now

The Best Pajamas and Loungewear to Relax In

If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles fits the bill. $150 $105 Shop Now

