Best Lists

The Best Sleep Products to Shop for Sleep Week 2024: Shop White Noise Machine, Cooling Sheets and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:04 PM PST, March 8, 2024

Ready to give yourself a solid night's rest? We've pulled together everything you need to get your Z's ahead of Sleep Week 2024.

Sleep Week begins on March 10 and many of us are preparing to be our best slept self. Setting yourself up for a good night's sleep is crucial. Sleep quality affects our emotional, mental and physical health, so it's best to ensure every part of a nighttime routine is as good as possible. That's why we've rounded up the best sleep products to help you fall asleep faster, snooze peacefully, and wake up well-rested. 

Much like the cool side of the pillow, a peaceful night's sleep is within reach. Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to better-quality bedding. From cooling pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy, we know better sleep is just around the corner.

Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is a form of self-care. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day — or any day, for that matter — you'll drift off to Dreamland as soon as you hit the sheets. Keep reading to find products that can help create your best sleep environment so you can rest easier.

The Best Products to Prepare for Bedtime

The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are top-rated product picks to incorporate before bedtime.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
SNOOZ

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

Give yourself the peaceful background sounds of white noise for uninterrupted sleep with this sound machine. The smartphone app allows you to adjust the fan tone and volume to find the level that’s most relaxing. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

ThisWorks Deep Pillow Spray

ThisWorks Deep Pillow Spray
Amazon

ThisWorks Deep Pillow Spray

Simply spritz your pillow before you sleep and the soothing blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile can help calm both your body and mind. 

$30 $24

Shop Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor.

$123 $98

Shop Now

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
Nordstrom

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle

If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm without sleep medicines such as melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.

Audible Premium Plus Subscription

Audible Premium Plus Subscription
Amazon

Audible Premium Plus Subscription

If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. 

$15/month

Shop Now

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

Canopy Bedside Humidifier
Canopy

Canopy Bedside Humidifier

Parts of this Canopy humidifier are dishwasher safe so you can be sure you're breathing in clean, moist air day after day. 

$150 $125

Shop Now

The Best Mattresses and Bedding for Good Sleep

Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a proper mattress and soft linens, snoozing has never been more comfortable.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339 $270

Shop Now

Leesa Original Mattress

Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa

Leesa Original Mattress

Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body.

$1,299 $1,039

Shop Now

Downcool Large Body Pillow

Downcool Large Body Pillow
Amazon

Downcool Large Body Pillow

There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back. 

$1,079 $699

Shop Now

Molecule Duvet Cover

Molecule Duvet Cover
Molecule

Molecule Duvet Cover

Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. 

$199 $149 WITH COUPON DST2024

Shop Now

The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress

The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Awara

The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress

With over $700 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag. 

$1,699 $949

Shop Now

Baloo Living Weighted Blanket

Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Baloo Living

Baloo Living Weighted Blanket

Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating. 

Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets

Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets

Snuggle into bed with these super-soft sheets from Brooklyn Bedding, currently 25% off while in stock using code WINTER25.

$79 $59

with code winter25

Shop Now

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Engulfing yourself in this weighted blanket feels like a massive hug

The Best Beauty and Wellness Products for Bedtime

Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime isn't just self-care. It can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.

$60 $45

Shop Now

SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
Amazon

SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage. 

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night

According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

For those with sensitive skin or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level.

$69 $55

Shop Now

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 80,000 reviews and a 4.4-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby. 

$20 $10

Shop Now

The Best Pajamas and Loungewear to Relax In

If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

These pajamas — once selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things — are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $156

Shop Now

BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas

BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas
Nordstrom

BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas

Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. 

LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Amazon

LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.

Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set

Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set
Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set

Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and is offered in a gorgeous blue along with neutral shades. The shorts and tank are a great option for hot sleepers. 

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles fits the bill.

$150 $105

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Avocado's Organic Sleep Sale Is Happening Now — Save Up to $800 on Certified Organic Mattresses

Home

Avocado's Organic Sleep Sale Is Happening Now — Save Up to $800 on Certified Organic Mattresses

The Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop at Wayfair for Sleep Week 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop at Wayfair for Sleep Week 2024

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding for Sleep Week 2024

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding for Sleep Week 2024

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas & Bedding Are 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas & Bedding Are 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

Home

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

Save Up to $740 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $740 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

Shop

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

Home

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Home

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

Tags:

Latest News