Do you hear that? It's Mariah Carey warming her vocal cords, and any minute, "All I Want for Christmas" will be all you hear on the radio. The annual herald means it's time to start thinking about the best gifts for everyone in your life. We've already written about Advent calendars and beauty gifts, but this list is just for her.

When looking for gifts for the special women in your life, it can take some planning to make sure your present feels heartfelt. Whether for a wife, mom or daughter, we found stellar picks to elicit a smile this holiday season.

If you're considering jewelry, clothing, a scented candle or a handbag, we found well-reviewed, new launches and top-selling gifts that are sure to be a hit. From popular brands like Lululemon, Athleta, Boy Smells, Kendra Scott and more, there are so many great gifts that you may want to keep a few for yourself.

Scroll on to shop the best gifts for her this holiday season for every taste.

THE BEST JEWELRY GIFTS FOR HER

Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops Tenwilde Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops The black-owned jewelry brand Ten Wilde makes unique designs at a very reasonable price. These stunning earrings have been spotted on the likes of Vanessa Hudgens. $35 Shop Now

THE BEST CLOTHING AND ACCESSORY GIFTS FOR HER

Monos Metro Tote Monos Monos Metro Tote The perfect gift for any woman on the go. We're obsessed with this functional tote that works for an everyday commute or stashed under the plane seat. $230 Shop Now

THE BEST HOME GIFTS FOR HER

THE BEST BEAUTY GIFTS FOR HER

Sign Up for More Great Gift Ideas! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: