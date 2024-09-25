Shop
The 23 Best Gifts for Her in 2024: Shop Jewelry, Candles, Beauty Gifts and More

The 20 Best Gifts for Her in 2024
By Erica Radol
Published: 3:08 PM PDT, September 25, 2024

Cozy slippers, sparkling jewelry and an on-trend handbag are just a few of the top picks this holiday season.

Do you hear that? It's Mariah Carey warming her vocal cords, and any minute, "All I Want for Christmas" will be all you hear on the radio. The annual herald means it's time to start thinking about the best gifts for everyone in your life. We've already written about Advent calendars and beauty gifts, but this list is just for her.

When looking for gifts for the special women in your life, it can take some planning to make sure your present feels heartfelt. Whether for a wife, mom or daughter, we found stellar picks to elicit a smile this holiday season.

If you're considering jewelry, clothing, a scented candle or a handbag, we found well-reviewed, new launches and top-selling gifts that are sure to be a hit. From popular brands like Lululemon, Athleta, Boy Smells, Kendra Scott and more, there are so many great gifts that you may want to keep a few for yourself.

Scroll on to shop the best gifts for her this holiday season for every taste.

THE BEST JEWELRY GIFTS FOR HER

Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops

Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops
Tenwilde

Ten Wilde Amalfi Hoops

The black-owned jewelry brand Ten Wilde makes unique designs at a very reasonable price. These stunning earrings have been spotted on the likes of Vanessa Hudgens.

Kendra Scott Maura Vintage Gold Chain Necklace in White Crystal

Kendra Scott Maura Vintage Gold Chain Necklace in White Crystal
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Maura Vintage Gold Chain Necklace in White Crystal

This bold necklace with a front-facing toggle closure and crystal accents will elevate any outfit and be a cherished gift. 

Mejuri Tube Large Hoops

Mejuri Tube Large Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Tube Large Hoops

In gold or silver, these shiny hoops are sure to be a gift hit. 

$68-$78

Shop Now

Gucci G-Timeless 29mm stainless steel and diamond watch

Gucci G-Timeless 29mm stainless steel and diamond watch
Net-a-Porter

Gucci G-Timeless 29mm stainless steel and diamond watch

A quietly elegant watch made from Stainless steel, it has two diamonds in place of traditional markers at 3 and 9 o'clock.

$1,550

Shop Now

Amaaya Interlude Ring

Amaaya Interlude Ring
Amaaya

Amaaya Interlude Ring

Gold is often given during Diwali, like this intricate ring from Amaaya, a Southeast-Asian, female-founded brand.

Abbot Lyon Made More You Jewelry Advent Calendar

Abbot Lyon Made More You Jewelry Advent Calendar
Abbot Lyon

Abbot Lyon Made More You Jewelry Advent Calendar

Available in gold- or silver-plated styles, this completely customizable jewelry Advent calendar lets you select her birthstone, initial and more for 12 days of beautiful bling. 

THE BEST CLOTHING AND ACCESSORY GIFTS FOR HER

Athleta Water-Resistant Bucket Hat

Athleta Water-Resistant Bucket Hat
Athleta

Athleta Water-Resistant Bucket Hat

This season's trendiest hat silhouette gets a practical upgrade in this water-resistant version.

Michael Kors Women's Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag

Michael Kors Women's Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Michael Kors Women's Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag

Burgundy is the color of the season, and the deep discount on this beautiful handbag makes this gift an easy win.

$448 $89

Shop Now

Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Hello Kitty Mules

Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Hello Kitty Mules
Adidas

Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Hello Kitty Mules

Available in white, pink or black, the iconic Hello Kitty adorns the classic Stan Smith mule, a lovely gift for any gal who is young at heart. One review says, "The most comfortable shoes I've ever owned." This is an Adidas exclusive that is not available elsewhere.

Fluff Co Hotel Waffle Robe

Fluff Co Hotel Waffle Robe
Fluff Co

Fluff Co Hotel Waffle Robe

A soft and comfy 100% cotton robe is always a lovely gift, or try the fleece style for winter. 

$99 $89 with coupon

Shop at Amazon

L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs

L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs

From the brand synonymous with comfort, these wool and super-soft fleece slippers will keep her toes toasty all winter long. 

$70 $60 and up

Shop Now

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

Run, don't walk, to buy this white opal and gold fleece version of the incredibly popular belt bag for everyone on your holiday gift list. The last time we saw it in fleece, it was gone in days.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Available in four lengths, these buttery-soft bestselling leggings are always a good gift idea.

 

Monos Metro Tote

Monos Metro Tote
Monos

Monos Metro Tote

The perfect gift for any woman on the go. We're obsessed with this functional tote that works for an everyday commute or stashed under the plane seat. 

THE BEST HOME GIFTS FOR HER

Boy Smells X Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding

Boy Smells X Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding
Boy Smells

Boy Smells X Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding

Notes of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood round out the creamy, fruity scent of this limited-edition favorite scent. For this second drop, it's available in a candle and a perfume, but don't expect it to be available for long.

$30-$70

Shop Now

Bond No.9 New York, 6.4 oz. New York Nights Scented Candle

Bond No.9 New York, 6.4 oz. New York Nights Scented Candle
Neiman Marcus

Bond No.9 New York, 6.4 oz. New York Nights Scented Candle

From the bespoke perfume house Bond No.9, a jasmine, sandalwood and caramel confection of a candle will scent her home for the holidays.

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Cream

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Cream
Amazon

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Cream

We love the superior sound of Marshall Bluetooth speakers; this one is water-resistant and has a strap for easy portability. Also, check out the brand's iconic headphones

$120 $90

Shop Now

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar Boisset Collection Advent

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar Boisset Collection Advent
In Good Taste

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar Boisset Collection Advent

For California wine lovers, this top-tier gift set is chock full of Napa and Sonoma’s most awarded wineries. 

$250 $230 during pre-order

Shop Now

Voluspa Large Santal Vanille Jar Candle

Voluspa Large Santal Vanille Jar Candle
Nordstrom

Voluspa Large Santal Vanille Jar Candle

Creamy notes of vanilla and warm woods make this fragrance a warming pick for cooler months. 

$34 $26

Shop Now

THE BEST BEAUTY GIFTS FOR HER

Dermstore, Best of Dermstore: Get Ready With Me Kit

Dermstore, Best of Dermstore: Get Ready With Me Kit
Dermstore

Dermstore, Best of Dermstore: Get Ready With Me Kit

For any beauty lover, this kit has beloved favorites in skin care, makeup and hair care from Tarte, Jane Iredale, Perricone MD and more. 

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Gift Set

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Gift Set
Amazon

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Gift Set

Hempz is a popular brand (including among our editors), and this giftable set has tropical fruity notes in lotion, a body scrub, body wash and more.

$35 $33

Shop Now

Valentino Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick

Valentino Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick
Sephora

Valentino Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lipstick

The most luxurious lipstick on the market, this case itself is like jewelry. The soft matte finish and super pigmented color get five-star ratings.

Bobbie Brown Dazzle Glow 12-Day Holiday Calender Set

Bobbie Brown Dazzle Glow 12-Day Holiday Calender Set
Nordstrom

Bobbie Brown Dazzle Glow 12-Day Holiday Calender Set

Delight any Bobbi Brown fan with this 12-day advent calendar full of the brand's bestselling makeup and skin care.

