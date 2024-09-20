Though the holiday season is a way off, one coveted limited-edition gift to shop now are beauty Advent calendars because they sell out so fast (and once they're gone, they're gone for the year.)

These one-and-done gifts are a life-saver for anyone you're unsure what to shop for. Nowadays, just about every beauty brand has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of bestselling makeup, skin care, fragrance or hair care goodies that you get to open every morning. Delight a beauty lover with a variety of gifts all together in one adorable package.

Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though, in some ways, they might be even sweeter. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.

From Sephora to SpaceNK to Jo Malone, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea but also a great deal. Ahead, shop the brand new beauty Advent calendars for 2024 for gifting — or even keeping for yourself.

Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar Sephora Sephora Collection Advent Calendar Unwrap the magic of 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory beauty gifts from December 1st to the 24th. There's also one exclusive surprise you'll just have to see for yourself. $50 Shop Now

