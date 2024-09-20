Believe it or not, Advent calendar season is already in full swing. If you're looking for the perfect gift for the beauty-obsessed person on your list, the best beauty Advent calendars of 2024 have started to arrive. If you are counting down the minutes until the holiday season starts, the Space NK Advent calendar bursting with bestsellers is bound to sell out fast.

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 is a makeup and skincare-obsessive's dream, filled with products from the most coveted beauty brands for an incredible value. The British retailer went above and beyond this year by offering a whopping 35 products behind 25 doors to create its best beauty Advent calendar to date.

Fun to open and full of exciting surprises, beauty Advent calendars are always a hit for the holidays. Space NK's version takes things up a notch with 23 full-size products, including some of the most on-trend makeup, sought-after skin care and salon-grade hair care, hand-selected by Space NK's team.

Just a few of the goodies included in this 2024 Advent calendar are the Tatcha Serum Stick, K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, Augustinus Bader The Serum, and even Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil.

Whether you want to treat the beauty lover in your life to a gift they'll never forget or simply want to save on best-selling products for yourself, be sure to secure a Space NK beauty Advent calendar while they're still available.

Looking for more Advent calendars to shop before December? Check out more of this year's best beauty Advent calendars available now, below.

More 2024 Beauty Advent Calendars to Shop Now

