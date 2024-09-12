While summer is barely in the rearview mirror, thinking about holiday gifts may seem premature. But there's one joyous holiday tradition that is worth perking up for from your beach chair: Advent calendars. The limited-edition delightful gifts are the first to sell out, so you have to swarm early or lose out. Why limit gift-giving to a day or even a few when you can surprise and delight with an Advent calendar for weeks?

Each year, it seems more brands are getting in on the fun. Whereas Advent calendars used to be strictly chocolates, candy or for kids, there is now a plethora of different Advent calendars for adults — whether you are shopping for a wine lover, a coffee aficionado or a beauty enthusiast. They also make great gifts for people you are unsure of what to get — or even for yourself. Brands go all out in crafting gorgeous packaging and creating a variety of bestsellers to stuff behind little doors or drawers, making opening them a fun surprise.

Some perennial favorites include Williams Sonoma's big selection for foodies, Charlotte Tilbury's beauty icons, Bonne Maman's famed jams, Harney & Son's beloved teas and more. It can be overwhelming to find all the ones you will definitely want to shop, so we started a shoppable list of the 27 best. Make space in the closet to hide gifts early and get ready for holiday fun.

The Best Advent Calendars for Foodies

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024

The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2024

Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024 Maker Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024 This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes a mix of 12 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines by different, award-winning, small producers. You can also leave a little gift note on the customizable holiday card. Available for pre-order October 2024 Join the Waitlist

The Best Coffee and Tea Advent Calendars of 2024

The Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Kids

More of the Best 2024 Advent Calendars

