The best limited-edition Advent calendars sell out long before the holidays, so don't miss out.
While summer is barely in the rearview mirror, thinking about holiday gifts may seem premature. But there's one joyous holiday tradition that is worth perking up for from your beach chair: Advent calendars. The limited-edition delightful gifts are the first to sell out, so you have to swarm early or lose out. Why limit gift-giving to a day or even a few when you can surprise and delight with an Advent calendar for weeks?
Each year, it seems more brands are getting in on the fun. Whereas Advent calendars used to be strictly chocolates, candy or for kids, there is now a plethora of different Advent calendars for adults — whether you are shopping for a wine lover, a coffee aficionado or a beauty enthusiast. They also make great gifts for people you are unsure of what to get — or even for yourself. Brands go all out in crafting gorgeous packaging and creating a variety of bestsellers to stuff behind little doors or drawers, making opening them a fun surprise.
Some perennial favorites include Williams Sonoma's big selection for foodies, Charlotte Tilbury's beauty icons, Bonne Maman's famed jams, Harney & Son's beloved teas and more. It can be overwhelming to find all the ones you will definitely want to shop, so we started a shoppable list of the 27 best. Make space in the closet to hide gifts early and get ready for holiday fun.
The Best Advent Calendars for Foodies
Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar
A foodie dream gift chock full of gourmet condiments, herbs and sparkly food-inspired holiday ornaments is sure to impress.
Godiva Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar - Limited Edition
A luxe sweet selection of 24 milk, dark and white chocolates awaits inside this Godiva 2024 limited-edition Advent calendar.
Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, 24 Mini Spreads
A perennial favorite and an effortless gift, Bonne Maman's jams and jellies are a delicious welcome for the holiday season. There's also a 12-day mini Advent.
Williams Sonoma Exclusive The Grinch Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma brings the best in foodie Advent calendars, like this exclusive Grinch-themed one full of gummies, chocolates and more.
Harry & David Wolferman’s Advent Calendar
Twelve days of baked goods like English muffins, scones, waffles and more will thrill any carb lover.
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024
Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar
Leave it to Anthropologie to curate a selection of the best beauty brands from Phlur, ELEMIS, Sunday Riley, and more. This one sells out early.
Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love 12-Door Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
Charlotte Tilbury is one of our favorite beauty brands, always bringing the most spectacular holiday sets. This one is stuffed full of the brand's bestsellers in full-size and minis.
L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's Advent calendar is chock full of luxe product minis to scrub and soften every bit.
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
Give them (or yourself) bestselling skin care and makeup from luxe brands like Augustinus Bader, Sisley-Paris, Sol de Janeiro and more.
Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar
Make any Jo Malone fan exceptionally happy this holiday season, including yourself, with 25 scented surprises from candles to body lotions to fragrances.
The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2024
QVC Vintage Wine Estates Wine Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine
Twelve little bottles of wine, including Firesteed Chardonnay and B.R. Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon, is a lovely gift for any wine lover.
Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024
This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes a mix of 12 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines by different, award-winning, small producers. You can also leave a little gift note on the customizable holiday card.
2024 Wine Advent Calendar Red, White & Rosé Advent
24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.
The Best Coffee and Tea Advent Calendars of 2024
Harney & Sons 12 Days of Tea Winter Countdown
Ever-popular Hot Cinnamon Spice and Earl Grey are some of the types of tea to be found in this sampler from beloved tea brand Harney & Sons.
Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack, Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 24-Count
The Keurig coffee lover in your life will appreciate the variety of flavors in this 24 cups of cheer.
Palais des Thes 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Gift a wonderful variety of quality teas for an appreciated gift.
Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee
Celebrate the days until Christmas with a new pot of gourmet coffee every day. This coffee Advent calendar includes 12 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee that make a perfect 8-12 cup pot.
The Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Kids
Uncommon Goods Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar
For kids 8 and up, this science-inspired Advent calendar will make for fascinating family fun.
Hot Wheels Holiday Advent Calendar
How cool is this Hot Wheels Advent?
Barbie Advent Calendar
Any Barbie lover will love this holiday Advent calendar with one doll and 24 accessories.
Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy for Kids 3 Years and Up with Over 24 Surprise Accessories, Playmats, and 24 Cans, Assorted Colors, Non-Toxic
With 24 perforated doors hiding Play-Doh cans and tools, any aspiring sculptor will appreciate this adorable gift.
Christmas Vacation 2024 Advent Calendar
Better than a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club, this Griswold figurine Advent will bring smiles to kids and adult collectors alike.
More of the Best 2024 Advent Calendars
Woobles Cab-In the Mood for the Holidays Advent Calendar
A darling Woobles Advent calendar with crochet kits and hooks will delight any crafter.
Terrain Blossombs Seed Bomb Advent Calendar
This wonderful gift for gardeners has tree ornaments with pollinator-friendly seed bombs to plant after the holiday.
Bas Bleu Birds in Winter Advent Calendar With Sound
Perfect for any bird watcher or avian lover, this Advent calendar has a daily birdsong for you (and removable batteries for many years of use). Just press on the image behind each window to hear an actual recording of the featured flyer's song.
Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
Open a new mini puzzle every day with this fun Advent calendar.
