The Best Amazon Deals on 2024 Advent Calendars You Can Shop Right Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:56 PM PDT, September 16, 2024

Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best deals on Advent calendars.

It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars, but now is actually an opportune time to shop for the best Christmas countdowns. As the holiday season approaches each year, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more anticipation. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early. 

These days, Advent calendars aren't just for little kids. The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to Legos to wine, just to name a few. We've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now suitable for a variety of ages. You'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush. 

Whether you're gifting a video game fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop deals on our favorite finds at Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for the beauty-obsessed, Lego lovers and everyone on your list.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars in 2024

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
Amazon

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar

Musical theater enthusiasts will appreciate this Wicked-theme Advent calendar filled with stickers, keychains, buttons and more.

$35 $31

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar 2024

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar 2024
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar 2024

Monsters Inc., Toy Story and The Incredibles are just a few of the Pixar movies represented in this Advent calendar.

$50 $43

Shop Now

Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar

Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar
Amazon

Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar

Add decorations inspired by Home Alone to the included pop-up tree.

$40 $11

Shop Now

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar
Amazon

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar

Save 10% on this Advent calendar from National Geographic filled with unique and beautiful gemstones.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Pukka Herbal & Tea Gift Calendar

Pukka Herbal & Tea Gift Calendar
Amazon

Pukka Herbal & Tea Gift Calendar

Enjoy a hot cup of tea on chilly days of December with this option. Pukka's herbal and tea gift calendar currently has a 20% off coupon.

$18 $14

with coupon

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: The Office

Funko Advent Calendar: The Office
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: The Office

Countdown to the holidays by uncovering figurines from The Office, including Dwight, Jim and Pam.

$50 $31

Shop Now

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar
Amazon

Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar

For the Super Mario fans, get 24 days of surprises including actions figures of your favorite characters.

$50 $46

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Funko Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Funko Pop! is celebrating the holiday with Nightmare Before Christmas figurines in this 24 day calendar.

$60 $51

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Kids Advent Calendar

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Kids Advent Calendar
Amazon

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Kids Advent Calendar

Peppa Pig's family and friends are hidden away in this Advent calendar, along with winter accessories.

$34 $15

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes

Your favorite DC characters are getting in on the holiday spirit with this Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. Joker is dressed up as Santa, while Wonder Woman and Batman have been transformed into gingerbread cookies.

$50 $21

Shop Now

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar

While technically from 2022, this Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendar has a 24-day countdown that works for any year.

$45 $33

Shop Now

Pokémon 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Pokémon 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Amazon

Pokémon 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon Advent calendar.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings superhero-level cheer and surprises every day of December, with each panel opening to reveal a different Pocket Pop!

$60 $53

Shop Now

Sesame Street: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection

Sesame Street: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection
Amazon

Sesame Street: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection

Each day in December, you can read a new Sesame Street-themed story with your kiddo using this Advent calendar.

$20 $16

Shop Now

