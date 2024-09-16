Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best deals on Advent calendars.
It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars, but now is actually an opportune time to shop for the best Christmas countdowns. As the holiday season approaches each year, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more anticipation. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early.
These days, Advent calendars aren't just for little kids. The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to Legos to wine, just to name a few. We've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now suitable for a variety of ages. You'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush.
Whether you're gifting a video game fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop deals on our favorite finds at Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for the beauty-obsessed, Lego lovers and everyone on your list.
Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars in 2024
Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
Musical theater enthusiasts will appreciate this Wicked-theme Advent calendar filled with stickers, keychains, buttons and more.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pixar 2024
Monsters Inc., Toy Story and The Incredibles are just a few of the Pixar movies represented in this Advent calendar.
Home Alone: The Official AAAAAAdvent Calendar
Add decorations inspired by Home Alone to the included pop-up tree.
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar
Save 10% on this Advent calendar from National Geographic filled with unique and beautiful gemstones.
Pukka Herbal & Tea Gift Calendar
Enjoy a hot cup of tea on chilly days of December with this option. Pukka's herbal and tea gift calendar currently has a 20% off coupon.
Funko Advent Calendar: The Office
Countdown to the holidays by uncovering figurines from The Office, including Dwight, Jim and Pam.
Super Mario Nintendo Advent Calendar
For the Super Mario fans, get 24 days of surprises including actions figures of your favorite characters.
Funko Advent Calendar: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Funko Pop! is celebrating the holiday with Nightmare Before Christmas figurines in this 24 day calendar.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Peppa Pig Peppa’s Kids Advent Calendar
Peppa Pig's family and friends are hidden away in this Advent calendar, along with winter accessories.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes
Your favorite DC characters are getting in on the holiday spirit with this Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. Joker is dressed up as Santa, while Wonder Woman and Batman have been transformed into gingerbread cookies.
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar
While technically from 2022, this Harry Potter Lego Advent Calendar has a 24-day countdown that works for any year.
Pokémon 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon Advent calendar.
Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary
This 24-piece Pocket Pop! Marvel-themed advent calendar brings superhero-level cheer and surprises every day of December, with each panel opening to reveal a different Pocket Pop!
Sesame Street: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection
Each day in December, you can read a new Sesame Street-themed story with your kiddo using this Advent calendar.
