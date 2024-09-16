It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars, but now is actually an opportune time to shop for the best Christmas countdowns. As the holiday season approaches each year, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more anticipation. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early.

These days, Advent calendars aren't just for little kids. The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to Legos to wine, just to name a few. We've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now suitable for a variety of ages. You'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush.

Whether you're gifting a video game fanatic or a Disney lover, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop deals on our favorite finds at Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for the beauty-obsessed, Lego lovers and everyone on your list.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars in 2024

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to the character's typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor. $50 $35 Shop Now

