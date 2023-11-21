Top brands are celebrating the magic of Disney for a limited time with items that are perfect for holiday gifting.
For generations, Disney has shaped childhoods around the world. It's no surprise that Disney has a special place in the hearts of many.
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years of storytelling wonder. With such a huge milestone, brands around the world are getting in on the fun. From shoe company Aldo to the makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury and the electronics leader Samsung to beloved toy brand LEGO, some of our favorite companies have collaborated with Disney to mark the occasion.
These limited-edition launches have adorable Disney themes that any true fan will want to get their hands on. With the holiday season in full swing, this limited-edition merchandise also serves as awe-worthy gifts.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or grabbing a holiday gift for the Disney devotee in your life, you'll want to act fast, as some items in these Disney100 collabs have already sold out. Below, shop the best Disney100 collabs from these major brands.
Disney X Vans
From Van's signature slip-ons to warm hoodies, the retailer is putting a Disney spin on many items in their store for Disney's 100 Years of Wonder.
Disney X Vans Club 100 Cardigan
This retro cardigan features Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and other popular Disney characters.
Vans Customs x Disney 100 Multi Character Era Shoe
These customizable lace-up shoes feature some of the most memorable Disney characters.
Disney100 Collection x Columbia
Stay warm this winter while channeling some of that Disney magic with help from Columbia.
Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket
It's Columbia's water-resistant and ultra-warm puffer jacket, but with Mickey ears that can be stowed away as needed. The coat comes in both women's and men's styles.
Hallmark Disney 100 Ornaments and Cards
Add some magical Mickey adornments to your holiday decor with the help of Hallmark. These limited-edition items can be used year after year to remember the milestone.
Hallmark Keepsake Disney 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament Set
There are three different character sets to choose from when purchasing the 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament bundle.
Hallmark Paper Wonder Disney Musical Pop Up Card
The card that lights up also has a sweet message: The world is more magical because of you.
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse
On this ornament, Mickey stands proud in front of Disney's 100 years.
Zales Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary Collection
Zales is serving up the Disney magic with an enchanted line for the 100th anniversary. Taking inspiration from Disney imagery, these dazzling designs will make any Disney lover smile—some are even on sale for Black Friday.
Zales Diamond Heart Lock Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold
Does Disney hold the key to your heart? Show it off with this sterling silver pendant with rose gold and a shimmering diamond border.
Zales Diamond Castle Ring Set in Sterling Silver
Showcasing the iconic Cinderella castle, this sterling silver ring sparkles with a diamond band and other intricately placed jewels.
Ruffoni Historia Disney
Handcrafted in Italy, Ruffoni's hammered cooper cookware is skillfully designed and flat-out stunning. The finely crafted pots and pans honor Disney's 100 years with an elegant collection featuring iconic characters like Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto and Mickey in place of the standard hardware toppers.
Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set
Ruffoni's Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware set includes a 2.5-quart Pluto Saucepan with lid, a 4-quart Minnie Mouse Chef's Pan with lid, a 6-quart Donald Duck Braiser with lid, a 7.5-quart Mickey Mouse Stockpot with lid and a Goofy Tool Holder. Each item is also available for individual purchase at Williams Sonoma.
Hanna Andersson
Retailer Hanna Andersson is an industry leader in adorable children's clothing and matching family sleepware. For the Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration, the brand has come out with a special line of cozy matching pajamas just for the occasion—there's even one for the pup.
Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Matching Family Pajamas
Nemo, Mickey, Simba and Woody are just a few of the Disney characters gracing these navy pajamas. From baby to adult and pet sizes, you're sure to find something for everyone in the fam—just be sure to add them fast as some sizes have already sold out (and they're on sale right now).
Disney 100 at Walmart
Walmart has a whole section of Disney 100 merchandise from a variety of brands. From coloring books to LEGO to clothing, Walmart has a bunch of goodies worth checking out.
Disney 100 - Remember Who You Are French Terry Pullover
Show off your love of Disney while being cozy in this French terry pullover.
Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder
A Walmart exclusive, this coloring book lets you bring some of the best Disney moments to life.
Disney100 Years of Defying Odds Limited Edition Figure Pack
The limited-edition pack has figurines from recent Disney films, like Raya, Wreck-it-Ralph and Carl from Up!.
Disney x ALDO
ALDO's Disney-themed shoes and handbags sold out in no time, but now it's restocked the best-sellers. If you act fast you can still get your mitts on a pair of trendy pumps or stylish sneakers sporting everyone's favorite mouse.
Disney x ALDO Platform Sandal
Step in time in these chic platform heels with Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey printed on them.
Disney x ALDO Belt Bag
You can wear this versatile belt bag as shown, as a belt alone, or convert it to a shoulder bag.
Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Collectables
Charlotte Tilbury's makeup is loved by celebs and fans alike. To celebrate Disney100, the brand has launched new products inspired by Disney icons, like Princess Jasmine and Moana.
Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Trio
The Light Wand highlighters come in Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling shades, Spotlight, Gold and Pink, but this trio comes with a limited-edition Tinker Bell print.
Samsung | Disney100
Tech leader Samsung struck gold with its best-selling The Frame TV, and now they've released a limited-edition model in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary. Available in 55 and 65-inch screens, fans can now view their favorite Disney movies on a screen just for them.
Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition
Display 100 new art designs from your favorite Disney productions and enjoy the Mickey Mouse-inspired remote.
LEGO | Disney
LEGO is celebrating 100 Years of Wonder at Disney with sets inspired by the company's most magical moments, including the iconic Disney castle, a build for the most infamous villains and the cutest Up House with balloons poking out of the chimney.
LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera
Along with building this camera complete with a tripod and film strip, you'll get LEGO mini-figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Walt Disney, Bambi and Dumbo.
LEGO Disney Castle
With over 4,800 pieces, this Disney Castle LEGO set will provide hours of entertainment. It will also look stunning displayed in your house after completing it.
LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Experience the enchantment of Disney with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set, which features a partial house built with balloons and beloved characters: Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug.
Disney100 X H&M
H&M teamed up with artist Trevor Andrew to celebrate Disney100. Andrew's styles have an effortless '90s streetwear aesthetic. While many of the pieces have sold out, there are still a couple of shirts, caps and skateboards to snag.
H&M Cotton Twill Cap
Streetwear featuring Disney has never looked so good.
H&M Loose Fit Jacquard-Knit Sweater
A close inspection of this loose fit sweater shows the iconic cursive D in Disney.
Loungefly x Disney100
Loungefly is a brand for fans, encouraging showing off your fandom through fun and fashionable apparel and accessories. For the Disney100 they've released several different backpacks perfect for your next Disneyland visit.
The Muppets Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack
Rock on in this Muppets Electric Mayhem mini backpack with bright yellow fringe on the side pockets.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Loungefly also specializes in Mickey ear headbands, like these glitzy silver ones celebrating the Disney 100.
Adidas X Disney
Adidas has multiple Disney-themed sneakers and accessories, but for Disney's 100th, they released a special pair of their best-selling Ultraboost kicks. These supportive shoes are the ultimate theme park footwear because they are so comfy.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes
A special silver tongue and sock liners that pay homage to Mickey Mouse come together for a one-of-a-kind Adidas shoe.
Adidas Crazyflight 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes
The back of these silver kicks feature a subtle Mickey silhouette pattern.
Disney X Coach Collection
Coach has released Disney-inspired handbags, sandals, sunglasses and jewelry to celebrate 100 years of magic. Their Mickey Mouse-decorated products are the same high quality you've come to know and love from Coach.
Disney X Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Mickey Mouse And Watering Can
The adjustable strap on this gorgeous green handbag allows you to wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
Disney X Coach Rogue 25 Handbag
These Coach purses memorialize iconic Disney animation moments, like Mickey Mouse's brush with a caterpillar.
Disney100 X Cakeworthy
Those who like to sprinkle fun into their wardrobes should check out Cakeworthy's apparel and accessories celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary. There are jackets to keep you warm for the colder months and tees you'll want to wear year-round.
Cruella DeVil Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy
Cruella DeVil, probably the most fashionable of all the Disney villains, is featured on this round crossbody bag.
Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100
This denim jacket features a variety of Disney characters like Peter Pan and Wendy, Lady and the Tramp, Bambi and Pinocchio.
Disney | Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley is in on the Disney action with a huge collection of bags, backpacks, blankets, umbrellas and more. Act now: These products are all limited-edition so, once they're sold out, they're gone forever.
Disney Whimsy Cosmetic
Store your cosmetics in a case featuring the fairest of them all.
Disney Medium Travel Duffel
Pack for your next Disney trip with this eco-friendly duffle made from 100% recycled cotton featuring an embroidered Winnie the Pooh.
Dooney & Burke X Disney
Designer brand Dooney & Burke has teamed up with Disney previously for Mickey Mouse-themed handbags. Now the brand has special silver and blue purses for Disney's 100th anniversary. As a bonus, you can get a free $45 cosmetic case with any Dooney & Burke purchase at shopDisney.
Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
Only the biggest Disney fans can purchase this tote bag because it's designed especially for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
Disney100 | Corkcicle.
Drink from an insulated tumbler inspired by your favorite Disney or Pixar characters with Corkcicle's collaboration with the media brand. From throwback Mouseketeers cups to silvery stemless glasses that commemorate the 100th anniversary, there's a little bit of everything to help you celebrate the big milestone.
Mickey Mouse Club Canteen
These triple-insulated canteens that can keep beverages cold for up to 25 hours will have you singing M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E.
Citizen Watches: Disney Wonder of Time
Citizen Watches teamed up with animator Jeff Shelly who previously held the position of Director of Character Art for Imagineering-Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. His watch designs pay homage to decades of Disney.
Citizen Mickey Mouse Club
This Disney 100 boxed set comes with a watch and matching pin that pays homage to the 1950s Mickey Mouse Club show.
Citizen Mickey Classic Watch
The coolest thing about this Mickey Mouse watch, besides the stunning artwork, is that its Eco-Drive technology means you'll never need to replace a battery.
Disney X Pandora: 100 Years of Wonder
Those with a Pandora charm bracelet can now add limited-edition Disney charms that celebrate the 100th anniversary. If you buy two or more Disney 100th Anniversary charms, you'll get a free collector's box with your purchase.
Disney 100th Anniversary Simba Dangle Charm
A playful Simba holds a lab-grown diamond on this Pandora charm.
Disney X Camilla
Designer brand Camilla now has three new Disney-inspired prints in honor of the anniversary. Along with the women's clothing, there are tea cups, scarfs and precious dresses and tops for kids in the collection.
Minnie Mouse Magic Pajama Suit Jacket
These lush pajamas featuring Minnie Mouse and playful pink fringe are great for a chic snuggle.
Funko X Disney 100th Anniversary
Funko has always made it easy to show off your love of the characters from your favorite television shows and movies. It's no surprise the brand launched a new line of Funko Pop! figurines for Disney's 100th Anniversary.
Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 - Alice in Wonderland
Pop! figurines are attached to this Alice in Wonderland poster for added intrigue. Many of the posters are close to selling out, so don't wait too long to add it to your cart.
shopDisney The Disney100 Celebration
shopDisney is one of the easiest ways to shop a majority of the collaborations for Disney's 100th anniversary. Some of these items are exclusively offered on their website, so be sure to peruse their page before wrapping up your Disney100 shopping.
Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler
Starbucks released a special silver tumbler in honor of the milestone. It's only available on shopDisney.
Enchanted Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Scoop up a new pair of Mickey Mouse ears to mark this big moment in Disney history.
