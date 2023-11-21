Best Lists

The Best Disney100 Collaboration Holiday Gift Ideas: Shop Charlotte Tilbury, Samsung, LEGO, Coach and More

LEGO Disney 100
LEGO
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:05 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Top brands are celebrating the magic of Disney for a limited time with items that are perfect for holiday gifting.

For generations, Disney has shaped childhoods around the world. It's no surprise that Disney has a special place in the hearts of many. 

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years of storytelling wonder. With such a huge milestone, brands around the world are getting in on the fun. From shoe company Aldo to the makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury and the electronics leader Samsung to beloved toy brand LEGO, some of our favorite companies have collaborated with Disney to mark the occasion.

These limited-edition launches have adorable Disney themes that any true fan will want to get their hands on. With the holiday season in full swing, this limited-edition merchandise also serves as awe-worthy gifts.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or grabbing a holiday gift for the Disney devotee in your life, you'll want to act fast, as some items in these Disney100 collabs have already sold out. Below, shop the best Disney100 collabs from these major brands.

Disney X Vans

From Van's signature slip-ons to warm hoodies, the retailer is putting a Disney spin on many items in their store for Disney's 100 Years of Wonder. 

Disney X Vans Club 100 Cardigan

Disney X Vans Club 100 Cardigan
Vans

Disney X Vans Club 100 Cardigan

This retro cardigan features Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and other popular Disney characters.

Vans Customs x Disney 100 Multi Character Era Shoe

Vans Customs x Disney 100 Multi Character Era Shoe
Vans

Vans Customs x Disney 100 Multi Character Era Shoe

These customizable lace-up shoes feature some of the most memorable Disney characters. 

Disney100 Collection x Columbia

Stay warm this winter while channeling some of that Disney magic with help from Columbia. 

Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket

Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket
Columbia

Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket

It's Columbia's water-resistant and ultra-warm puffer jacket, but with Mickey ears that can be stowed away as needed. The coat comes in both women's and men's styles.

$300 $225

Women's Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket

Shop Now

$300 $225

Men's Disney100 Snowqualmie Jacket

Shop Now

Hallmark Disney 100 Ornaments and Cards

Add some magical Mickey adornments to your holiday decor with the help of Hallmark. These limited-edition items can be used year after year to remember the milestone.

Hallmark Keepsake Disney 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament Set

Hallmark Keepsake Disney 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament Set
Amazon

Hallmark Keepsake Disney 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament Set

There are three different character sets to choose from when purchasing the 100 Years of Wonder Platinum Ornament bundle.

Hallmark Paper Wonder Disney Musical Pop Up Card

Hallmark Paper Wonder Disney Musical Pop Up Card
Amazon

Hallmark Paper Wonder Disney Musical Pop Up Card

The card that lights up also has a sweet message: The world is more magical because of you.

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse
Amazon

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse

On this ornament, Mickey stands proud in front of Disney's 100 years.

Zales Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary Collection

Zales is serving up the Disney magic with an enchanted line for the 100th anniversary. Taking inspiration from Disney imagery, these dazzling designs will make any Disney lover smile—some are even on sale for Black Friday.

Zales Diamond Heart Lock Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold

Zales Diamond Heart Lock Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold
Zales

Zales Diamond Heart Lock Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold

Does Disney hold the key to your heart? Show it off with this sterling silver pendant with rose gold and a shimmering diamond border.

$529 $344

Shop Now

Zales Diamond Castle Ring Set in Sterling Silver

Zales Diamond Castle Ring Set in Sterling Silver
Zales

Zales Diamond Castle Ring Set in Sterling Silver

Showcasing the iconic Cinderella castle, this sterling silver ring sparkles with a diamond band and other intricately placed jewels. 

$539 $350

Shop Now

Ruffoni Historia Disney

Handcrafted in Italy, Ruffoni's hammered cooper cookware is skillfully designed and flat-out stunning. The finely crafted pots and pans honor Disney's 100 years with an elegant collection featuring iconic characters like Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto and Mickey in place of the standard hardware toppers.

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set
Williams Sonoma

Ruffoni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set

Ruffoni's Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware set includes a 2.5-quart Pluto Saucepan with lid, a 4-quart Minnie Mouse Chef's Pan with lid, a 6-quart Donald Duck Braiser with lid, a 7.5-quart Mickey Mouse Stockpot with lid and a Goofy Tool Holder. Each item is also available for individual purchase at Williams Sonoma. 

$2,350 $2,300

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson

Retailer Hanna Andersson is an industry leader in adorable children's clothing and matching family sleepware. For the Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration, the brand has come out with a special line of cozy matching pajamas just for the occasion—there's even one for the pup.

Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Matching Family Pajamas

Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Matching Family Pajamas

Nemo, Mickey, Simba and Woody are just a few of the Disney characters gracing these navy pajamas. From baby to adult and pet sizes, you're sure to find something for everyone in the fam—just be sure to add them fast as some sizes have already sold out (and they're on sale right now).

Starting at $34

Shop Now

Disney 100 at Walmart

Walmart has a whole section of Disney 100 merchandise from a variety of brands. From coloring books to LEGO to clothing, Walmart has a bunch of goodies worth checking out.

Disney 100 - Remember Who You Are French Terry Pullover

Disney 100 - Remember Who You Are French Terry Pullover
Walmart

Disney 100 - Remember Who You Are French Terry Pullover

Show off your love of Disney while being cozy in this French terry pullover.

Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Walmart

Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder

A Walmart exclusive, this coloring book lets you bring some of the best Disney moments to life.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Disney100 Years of Defying Odds Limited Edition Figure Pack

Disney100 Years of Defying Odds Limited Edition Figure Pack
Walmart

Disney100 Years of Defying Odds Limited Edition Figure Pack

The limited-edition pack has figurines from recent Disney films, like Raya, Wreck-it-Ralph and Carl from Up!.

Disney x ALDO

ALDO's Disney-themed shoes and handbags sold out in no time, but now it's restocked the best-sellers. If you act fast you can still get your mitts on a pair of trendy pumps or stylish sneakers sporting everyone's favorite mouse.

Disney x ALDO Platform Sandal

Disney x ALDO Platform Sandal
ALDO

Disney x ALDO Platform Sandal

Step in time in these chic platform heels with Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey printed on them. 

Disney x ALDO Belt Bag

Disney x ALDO Belt Bag
ALDO

Disney x ALDO Belt Bag

You can wear this versatile belt bag as shown, as a belt alone, or convert it to a shoulder bag.

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Collectables

Charlotte Tilbury's makeup is loved by celebs and fans alike. To celebrate Disney100, the brand has launched new products inspired by Disney icons, like Princess Jasmine and Moana. 

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Trio

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Trio
Disney

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Trio

The Light Wand highlighters come in Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling shades, Spotlight, Gold and Pink, but this trio comes with a limited-edition Tinker Bell print.

Samsung | Disney100

Tech leader Samsung struck gold with its best-selling The Frame TV, and now they've released a limited-edition model in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary. Available in 55 and 65-inch screens, fans can now view their favorite Disney movies on a screen just for them. 

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition
Samsung

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition

Display 100 new art designs from your favorite Disney productions and enjoy the Mickey Mouse-inspired remote.

Starting at $1,700

Shop Now

LEGO | Disney

LEGO is celebrating 100 Years of Wonder at Disney with sets inspired by the company's most magical moments, including the iconic Disney castle, a build for the most infamous villains and the cutest Up House with balloons poking out of the chimney. 

LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera

LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera
Amazon

LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera

Along with building this camera complete with a tripod and film strip, you'll get LEGO mini-figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Walt Disney, Bambi and Dumbo.

LEGO Disney Castle

LEGO Disney Castle
LEGO

LEGO Disney Castle

With over 4,800 pieces, this Disney Castle LEGO set will provide hours of entertainment. It will also look stunning displayed in your house after completing it. 

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Amazon

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

Experience the enchantment of Disney with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set, which features a partial house built with balloons and beloved characters: Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

Disney100 X H&M

H&M teamed up with artist Trevor Andrew to celebrate Disney100. Andrew's styles have an effortless '90s streetwear aesthetic. While many of the pieces have sold out, there are still a couple of shirts, caps and skateboards to snag.

H&M Cotton Twill Cap

H&M Cotton Twill Cap
H&M

H&M Cotton Twill Cap

Streetwear featuring Disney has never looked so good.

H&M Loose Fit Jacquard-Knit Sweater

H&M Loose Fit Jacquard-Knit Sweater
H&M

H&M Loose Fit Jacquard-Knit Sweater

A close inspection of this loose fit sweater shows the iconic cursive D in Disney.

Loungefly x Disney100

Loungefly is a brand for fans, encouraging showing off your fandom through fun and fashionable apparel and accessories. For the Disney100 they've released several different backpacks perfect for your next Disneyland visit.

The Muppets Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Muppets Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack
shopDisney

The Muppets Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack

Rock on in this Muppets Electric Mayhem mini backpack with bright yellow fringe on the side pockets.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Loungefly also specializes in Mickey ear headbands, like these glitzy silver ones celebrating the Disney 100.

Adidas X Disney

Adidas has multiple Disney-themed sneakers and accessories, but for Disney's 100th, they released a special pair of their best-selling Ultraboost kicks. These supportive shoes are the ultimate theme park footwear because they are so comfy.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes

A special silver tongue and sock liners that pay homage to Mickey Mouse come together for a one-of-a-kind Adidas shoe. 

$210 $105

Shop Now

Adidas Crazyflight 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes

Adidas Crazyflight 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Crazyflight 1.0 X Disney 100 Shoes

The back of these silver kicks feature a subtle Mickey silhouette pattern.

Disney X Coach Collection

Coach has released Disney-inspired handbags, sandals, sunglasses and jewelry to celebrate 100 years of magic. Their Mickey Mouse-decorated products are the same high quality you've come to know and love from Coach.

Disney X Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Mickey Mouse And Watering Can

Disney X Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Mickey Mouse And Watering Can
Coach

Disney X Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Mickey Mouse And Watering Can

The adjustable strap on this gorgeous green handbag allows you to wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

Disney X Coach Rogue 25 Handbag

Disney X Coach Rogue 25 Handbag
Coach

Disney X Coach Rogue 25 Handbag

These Coach purses memorialize iconic Disney animation moments, like Mickey Mouse's brush with a caterpillar. 

Disney100 X Cakeworthy

Those who like to sprinkle fun into their wardrobes should check out Cakeworthy's apparel and accessories celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary. There are jackets to keep you warm for the colder months and tees you'll want to wear year-round.

Cruella DeVil Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy

Cruella DeVil Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy
shopDisney

Cruella DeVil Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy

Cruella DeVil, probably the most fashionable of all the Disney villains, is featured on this round crossbody bag.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100

Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100
shopDisney

Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100

This denim jacket features a variety of Disney characters like Peter Pan and Wendy, Lady and the Tramp, Bambi and Pinocchio. 

Disney | Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is in on the Disney action with a huge collection of bags, backpacks, blankets, umbrellas and more. Act now: These products are all limited-edition so, once they're sold out, they're gone forever. 

Disney Whimsy Cosmetic

Disney Whimsy Cosmetic
Vera Bradley

Disney Whimsy Cosmetic

Store your cosmetics in a case featuring the fairest of them all.

Disney Medium Travel Duffel

Disney Medium Travel Duffel
Vera Bradley

Disney Medium Travel Duffel

Pack for your next Disney trip with this eco-friendly duffle made from 100% recycled cotton featuring an embroidered Winnie the Pooh.

Dooney & Burke X Disney

Designer brand Dooney & Burke has teamed up with Disney previously for Mickey Mouse-themed handbags. Now the brand has special silver and blue purses for Disney's 100th anniversary. As a bonus, you can get a free $45 cosmetic case with any Dooney & Burke purchase at shopDisney.

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
shopDisney

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Only the biggest Disney fans can purchase this tote bag because it's designed especially for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.

Disney100 | Corkcicle.

Drink from an insulated tumbler inspired by your favorite Disney or Pixar characters with Corkcicle's collaboration with the media brand. From throwback Mouseketeers cups to silvery stemless glasses that commemorate the 100th anniversary, there's a little bit of everything to help you celebrate the big milestone.

Mickey Mouse Club Canteen

Mickey Mouse Club Canteen
Corkcicle

Mickey Mouse Club Canteen

These triple-insulated canteens that can keep beverages cold for up to 25 hours will have you singing M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Citizen Watches: Disney Wonder of Time

Citizen Watches teamed up with animator Jeff Shelly who previously held the position of Director of Character Art for Imagineering-Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. His watch designs pay homage to decades of Disney.

Citizen Mickey Mouse Club

Citizen Mickey Mouse Club
Citizen Watches

Citizen Mickey Mouse Club

This Disney 100 boxed set comes with a watch and matching pin that pays homage to the 1950s Mickey Mouse Club show.

Citizen Mickey Classic Watch

Citizen Mickey Classic Watch
Citizen Watches

Citizen Mickey Classic Watch

The coolest thing about this Mickey Mouse watch, besides the stunning artwork, is that its Eco-Drive technology means you'll never need to replace a battery.

$375 $300

Shop Now

Disney X Pandora: 100 Years of Wonder

Those with a Pandora charm bracelet can now add limited-edition Disney charms that celebrate the 100th anniversary. If you buy two or more Disney 100th Anniversary charms, you'll get a free collector's box with your purchase.

Disney 100th Anniversary Simba Dangle Charm

Disney 100th Anniversary Simba Dangle Charm
Pandora

Disney 100th Anniversary Simba Dangle Charm

A playful Simba holds a lab-grown diamond on this Pandora charm. 

Disney X Camilla

Designer brand Camilla now has three new Disney-inspired prints in honor of the anniversary. Along with the women's clothing, there are tea cups, scarfs and precious dresses and tops for kids in the collection.

Minnie Mouse Magic Pajama Suit Jacket

Minnie Mouse Magic Pajama Suit Jacket
Camilla

Minnie Mouse Magic Pajama Suit Jacket

These lush pajamas featuring Minnie Mouse and playful pink fringe are great for a chic snuggle.

$1,299

Shop Now

Funko X Disney 100th Anniversary

Funko has always made it easy to show off your love of the characters from your favorite television shows and movies. It's no surprise the brand launched a new line of Funko Pop! figurines for Disney's 100th Anniversary.  

Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 - Alice in Wonderland

Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 - Alice in Wonderland
Amazon

Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 - Alice in Wonderland

Pop! figurines are attached to this Alice in Wonderland poster for added intrigue. Many of the posters are close to selling out, so don't wait too long to add it to your cart.

$60 $40

Shop Now

shopDisney The Disney100 Celebration

shopDisney is one of the easiest ways to shop a majority of the collaborations for Disney's 100th anniversary. Some of these items are exclusively offered on their website, so be sure to peruse their page before wrapping up your Disney100 shopping.

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler

Starbucks released a special silver tumbler in honor of the milestone. It's only available on shopDisney. 

$50 $30

Shop Now

Enchanted Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Enchanted Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
shopDisney

Enchanted Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Scoop up a new pair of Mickey Mouse ears to mark this big moment in Disney history.

