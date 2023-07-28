Donald Glover is headed from Atlanta back to a galaxy far, far away!

ET can confirm that Glover and his brother, Stephen -- who have worked together on Atlanta, Swarm, Guava Island and more -- are developing a Lando spinoff series for Disney+. Glover will write and star in the series, following up on his character from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was originally attached to the project, but Variety confirmed this week that the Glover brothers will be writing the series on their own.

Glover first played the younger version of the space smuggler -- originated by Billy Dee Williams in the first Star Wars trilogy -- in Solo back in 2018, and he told ET at the time that the role was a dream come true.

"My dad, he really grew me up on [Star Wars], so like this is an apex of a lot of feelings, so it's great," he marveled, adding that getting to see the film finally hit screens across the country "really is a dream."

"To be a part of this family and to be able to play young Lando, a hero of mine, you know, it's stuff dreams are made of, so I feel really blessed," he added.

Earlier this year, Glover opened up about possibly returning to the character, telling GQ that the timing and material had to be just right.

"It just has to be the right way to do it," he noted. "Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic s**t, it really had people experiencing time. People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."

