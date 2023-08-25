Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her past and looking ahead to her future. In the emotional new music video for her latest single, "Used to Be Young," the 30-year-old singer opens up about the highs and lows of her past.

The intimate video, which was released at midnight on Friday, is done entirely with a close-up shot of a tearful Cyrus singing with a spotlight on her. In the emotional chorus the Disney Channel alum sings, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young."

Fans immediately noticed that Cyrus is wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt in the video, seemingly confirming that the lyrics are in reference to her Disney Channel days, when she was starring on Hannah Montana.

Cyrus released the song's lyrics in full earlier this week and shared a teaser of the video with fans. Alongside her post that revealed the song's lyrics, Cyrus shared what inspired her to pen the track.

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV," she wrote of Endless Summer Vacation, the album she released back in March. "It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."

"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday," she continued. "The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley."

