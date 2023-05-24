Miley Cyrus Does Not Want to Tour -- Here's Why

Miley Cyrus is clarifying her comments about touring. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement about her decision to not go on tour, something she first discussed in an interview with British Vogue.

While speaking to the magazine, Cyrus, who last headlined a tour in 2014, explained of hitting the road, "I can't. Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she added. "There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Cyrus began her Instagram post by noting, "For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever."

"When I win, WE win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart," she wrote. "I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love -- without sacrificing my own essentials."

Cyrus continued by telling her fans, "Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades."

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road," she wrote. "These looks I've been turnin don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus."

Simply, touring, Cyrus wrote, "isn't what's best for me right NOW."

"If you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," she wrote, before concluding by referencing the title of her latest album. "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam Hemsworth This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Miley Cyrus Talks Meeting Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Blind Date

Miley Cyrus on Speculation That 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Debuts Darker Hairstyle: See The Look

Related Gallery