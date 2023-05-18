Miley Cyrus is speaking out about "Flowers." Amid speculation that Cyrus' hit single is about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, the 30-year-old singer discusses the song in a cover story for British Vogue.

The outlet notes that Cyrus seems to be "allergic" to the idea that her song, and Endless Summer Vacation, the album on which it appears, are about her ex, whom she divorced in 2020.

"I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience," she says. "It will set itself on fire all by itself."

When it comes to those fans that won't let go of the idea of Cyrus is singing about Hemsworth, she notes that "Flowers" almost had a totally different meaning.

"I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can't love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: 'Sure, I can be my own lover, but you're so much better,'" she says. "The song is a little fake it till you make it, which I'm a big fan of."

Listeners, as it turns out, are big fans of the song as well, as they made it soar to the top of the charts. However, during a conversation with Lil Nas X, Cyrus made it clear that the commercial popularity of the song -- and her massive current success for that matter -- is fleeting.

"Are you so anxious about how successful 'Flowers' is?" Cyrus recalls the rapper asking her. "I was like, 'No. I might be No. 1 now, but No. 2 is on its way.' Everything is seasonal. A lot of headlines [recently] have said, 'This is Miley's moment.' And I'm like, 'That's exactly what it is. It's a moment. And it will be over.' That's not pessimistic. That's honest and that's OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don't like to stay big."

"It wasn't of importance to me because it wouldn't have changed anything," she explains. "Someone could say, 'It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul…' I've been in the Garden of Eden before and I've taken the red apple, and it never feels good."

Now, Cyrus describes herself as "actually not an attention-seeking person," but rather one who's living for herself. That includes a new romance with Maxx Morando, whom she was first linked to in late 2021. "We got put on a blind date," she recalls. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

Given how content she is with her life now, Cyrus says that she "wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased."

Noted Cyrus, "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

