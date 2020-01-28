Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce

It's officially over between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

According to online records for the Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge signed off on their settlement, which means their divorce is finalized. The two are legally single after one year of marriage.

Last month, ET learned that the pair worked out the final details of their divorce and reached a settlement. A source told ET at the time that "the couple had a prenup, so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce."

Cyrus, 27, and Hemsworth, 30, dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 before splitting. However, Cyrus' engagement ring was back on her finger in 2016. The two then tied the knot in a secret wedding held on Dec. 23, 2018, in Tennessee.

The two then announced their separation in August of 2019, after less than a year of marriage. The news came as the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy; the women have since gone their separate ways. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cryus on Aug. 25.

Since then, Cyrus has been dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth was most recently seen kissing model Gabriella Brooks.

For a look back at Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship, watch the video below.

