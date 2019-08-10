Miley Cyrus is living it up in Italy!

The "Mother's Daughter" singer, who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, is currently vacationing in Lake Como with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The blonde babes were photographed getting cozy together on Friday, packing on the PDA as they soaked up the sun and took in the country's breathtaking views.

In the pics, both a bikini-clad Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, can be seen cuddling, kissing and swimming at the Il Sereno hotel, alongside Cyrus' sister, Brandi. Last week, Carter and Jenner announced they had "decided to amicably separate" after reportedly tying the knot in Bali last June. However, a source close to the former couple told ET that the two were never legally married, unlike Cyrus and Hemsworth, who made their love official last December in an intimate ceremony attended by their closest friends and family.

Cyrus and Carter seem to be taking full advantage of their relaxing getaway, at one point wrapping their arms around each other as they sun-tanned their toned booties.

The snaps also show them sharing a steamy smooch poolside.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

The eyewitness added that the pair went out by themselves while on the trip, saying, "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them," adding, "They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

A few hours after the pictures were released, Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET that the singer split from Hemsworth.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

ET has also reached out to Carter's rep for comment.

Cyrus and Carter have been documenting their trip via social media all week. The singer kicked off her posts with videos of herself dancing around in a bikini to "Rock the Boat" by the late Aaliyah.

She also shared plenty of Boomerang videos, fashionable snaps and pics of herself posing in front of Italy's gorgeous views.

Carter's Insta pics were just as sexy. In addition to solo shots, she shared a photo of herself and Cyrus aboard a boat, captioning it, "Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby ⚓️." The lake-side snap caught the attention of Jenner, who -- in a since deleted comment -- wrote, "Hot girl summer [flame emoji]."

Cyrus' trip comes a month after she opened up about her "modern" marriage to Hemsworth in a cover story for Elle magazine's August issue. "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," said Cyrus. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

A source told ET that Cyrus refers to her relationship with Hemsworth as a "modern relationship" because the two "both have freedom as individuals."

"They are best friends and lovers who are both self-sufficient and independent. Miley is also referring to her relationship as 'modern' because she is very open about her sexuality," the source said. "She's chosen Liam as her lover, her lifetime partner and best friend, all while she admits she's attracted to women."

"Miley is trying to be as open as possible regarding her sexuality, but she also wants to keep her home life with Liam private," added the source. "Liam accepts Miley for who she is, despite the fact he is a straight male and from a very traditional family."

Longtime fans of the couple know that Cyrus and Hemsworth have been through plenty of ups and downs since first dating years ago after meeting on the set of The Last Song. "After everything Miley and Liam have been through, they couldn't be happier that they have finally tied the knot," the source said. "They’re especially thrilled with the fact they were able to have an intimate ceremony."

"[Miley's] been working so hard and taking her music in a new direction," the source continued. "Everyone at the company is raving about her enthusiasm and professionalism and have remarked she is so fun and easy to work with. She is a true professional. In fact, any signs of 'wild Miley' seemed to have taken a back seat. She's just very excited about her next chapter in life."

Additionally, Cyrus has previously said that being married hasn't changed her sexual preferences. In a Vanity Fair interview in February, she described herself as "a queer person in a hetero relationship."

Cyrus reiterated that point in her Elle interview, as well. "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she said. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f**king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Additional reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

