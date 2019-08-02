Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have called it quits.

The couple has decided to go their separate ways after five years together. Jenner, 35, and Carter's reps confirmed the news in a statement given to ET.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the statement reads. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

The Hills: New Beginningsstars got married in Bali in June 2018. However, a source close to the couple tells ET that the two were never legally married.

"They never did it in the U.S., so it wasn’t legal. But they had a wedding in Indonesia," the source says, adding that Jenner and Carter had been having problems for some time. PageSixwas the first to report the breakup.

Jenner and Carter began dating in 2014 and got engaged during a trip to Sumba in 2016. The pair then had a stunning wedding in Bali.

The news of their split comes a month after MTV renewed The Hills reboot for a second season. The couple's relationship woes were seen on screen during the first season. Jenner also opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner, and how hurt he was that Caitlyn missed his wedding.

"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer," Jenner reflected. "Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently."

Last month, a source told ET, "Brody and Caitlyn don’t really have much of a relationship, and it's been like this for a really long time."

"They go through ups and downs of time spent together or talking and then no contact," the source shared. "Brody opened up about Caitlyn [on the MTV series] because for years Caitlyn and the Kardashians have been able to have their narrative on everything, now Brody has an outlet to do it." Brody and his brother, Brandon, are Caitlyn's children from her first marriage to Linda Thompson.

For more on the father-son relationship, watch below.

