Brody Jenner is once again opening up about his strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

On Monday's new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 35-year-old reality star and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, sat down for dinner with his brother, Brandon, and their mom, Linda Thompson, where the conversation eventually turned to Brody's parents' past relationship, and Caitlyn being absent from Brody's life.

"My dad and I have never really had a great relationship," Brody shared during the episode, before praising his mom for all her hard work and dedication to the family. "Through all the ups and downs that my family has had, my mom has always been the rock."

However, his mom is also a proponent of forgiveness, and she encouraged Brody and Kaitlynn to show forgiveness for one particular disappointment: when Caitlyn skipped out on Brody's wedding.

The pair tied the knot at a ceremony in Indonesia on June 2, 2018, but Caitlyn wasn't in attendance.

"Right before our wedding, Brody's dad cancelled on coming to the wedding, like a week before." Kaitlynn explained in a solo confessional during the episode. "Brody kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn't express it."

While Brody seems to keep his true emotions pretty tightly under wraps in regards to that disappointment, he did open up a bit when he admitted, "Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer."

"Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there," Brody reflected, "but she had better things to do. Apparently."

When he spoke about the incident with his mom, Linda explained her philosophy: "You're not wrong to have your feelings hurt. You're not wrong to be angry and to feel slighted. But you've just got to let it go."

That forgiveness is something Linda said she learned when she and her ex got divorced years ago, and when she first learned about her husband's desire to transition.

"I was so happily married to Bruce Jenner. I had this great normal life here in this little house in Malibu, until that fateful day… where Bruce said to me 'I want to transition,'" she recalled during the dinner. "My life just did a 180. In my mind, I had lost my normal, my family, my wonderful husband that I thought would be forever. I had just lost my marriage and the father of my kids. I was devastated."

"But that was just a momentary reaction," she continued. "My greater sympathy had to go out to Caitlyn."

However, Linda's sympathy doesn't extend to excusing certain behavior or decisions.

"I don't give Bruce, or Caitlyn, a pass for not being a father," Linda shared. "I don't think there's any excuse ever for not being there for your children."

While the world learned of Caitlyn's transition in June 2015, Linda apparently learned of it when her children were little, and didn't ever tell Brody or Brandon until they were in their late 20s, which Brody said was the right choice for everyone emotionally.

For more on Brody's relationship with Caitlyn and some of the past family drama he's discussed on the The Hills: New Beginnings in recent weeks, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Gets Candid About His Relationship With Dad Caitlyn and Why He Can't 'Expect Too Much From Her'

Brody Jenner and Wife Kaitlynn Share First Photos From Their Stunning Indonesian Beach Wedding

'The Hills': Brody Jenner on the Lauren Conrad Romance That Never Happened