Brody Jenner Marries Kaitlynn Carter at Indonesian Beach Resort

Brody Jenner is a married man!



The 34-year-old reality star tied the knot with his longtime love, Kaitlynn Carter, at the Nihi Sumba resort in Indonesia on Saturday, according to People.

As previously reported by ET, Caitlyn Jenner did not attend her son's nuptials due to work commitments. However, a source said that the two are on good terms and Caitlyn -- who arrived in Austria for an HIV/AIDS fundraiser on Friday -- would be throwing a party for the newlyweds once they returned to Los Angeles, California.

While Body's brother, Brandon, hit the town and enjoyed a surf prior to the wedding, his sisters, Kendall and Kylie, reportedly failed to RSVP to the event.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” Brody told People. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

The couple posted several fun photos and videos from Indonesia in the lead up to their special day.

Last Sunday, Brody took to social media to show off his mom, Linda Thompson, and Kaitlynn partaking in “shoeys” (drinking booze out of a shoe) at Omnia, Bali, where he was spinning tunes during the afternoon.

that's amore! 🍝💏 A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on May 24, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

Earlier in May, he also shared a video of him dancing, writing, “Bali nightlife is on fire tonight!!”

🌾 A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on May 28, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

Brody has been linked with Kaitlynn since 2014 and proposed during a trip to Sumba in 2016.

The two chose to return to the island for their wedding, at a picturesque beach resort which was named Travel and Leisure’s top hotel in the world in 2016 and 2017.

The former star of The Hills previously dated Avril Lavigne, Kristin Cavallari and Nicole Richie.



