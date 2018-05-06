Kylie and Kendall Jenner Stun on Sisters' Night Out in NYC: Pics

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were spotted stepping out Saturday night looking fabulous in New York City, as they made their way to pal Jaden Smith's concert at the Highline Ballroom.

The two are gearing up for Monday's 2018 Met Gala, a "see and be seen" fundraiser for the world famous museum that the pair already have a reputation for heating up with their style choices.

Kylie rocked a skintight Alexander Wang bodysuit, continuing to flaunt her post-baby body three months after giving birth to her first child, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.

She even took time to admire herself in a bathroom selfie she posted on Instagram -- no caption needed.

Kendall, meanwhile, showed off her abs while rocking a black crop top, hip-hugging jeans, a black leather jacket and some seriously sparkly shoes.

Clearly, she really liked those shoes, given that she took time to do an Instagram story zooming in on them.

Kendall turned heads at last year's Met Gala when she wore a La Perla outfit that seriously blurred the lines between "dress" and "lingerie," with little more than a sheer gown and a thong covering her up. Last Wednesday, she shared a sassy throwback pic of her and Kylie at last year's Met Gala, looking forward to Monday's star-studded event.

For a look back at Kendall's show-stopping gown at last year's Met Gala, watch the video below.

