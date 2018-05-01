Kendall Jenner Gears Up for the Met Gala With Sassy Throwback Pic

Kendall Jenner is getting ready for the Met Gala.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sassy throwback pic from last year's event. Kendall, who turned heads in a see-through dress by La Perla (with nothing but a black thong underneath it) at the 2017 Met Gala, posed with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, in the pic.

The sisters throw up their middle fingers in the snap, as Kendall leans toward a blonde Kylie (wearing Versace) and puckers up to the camera. "Met! almost time," she captioned the slideshow, which includes another pic of the two striking more natural poses.

Their big sis Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, revealed earlier this month that she was on a cleanse to prepare for the 2018 Met Gala, which takes place on Monday.

"I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol," she wrote on her blog. "I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can."

"We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere," she added.

