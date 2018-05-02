Kylie Jenner Rocks Matching White Outfits With Daughter Stormi on Vacation

Kylie Jenner and her daughter have mastered mommy-and-me fashion!

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet new photo of herself and Stormi on vacation. The mother-daughter duo adorably match in white ensembles in the shot, as they stare into the camera. A fresh-faced Jenner shows off her freckles while rocking a white mesh top skirt over a white bikini, while Stormi wears a white onesie.

Jenner left the pic captionless, but her sisters couldn't help but gush over the precious pic. "Both of my cuties!!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote, while Kourtney Kardashian added, "Storm a loo."

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Jenner and Stormi jetted off to their beach vacation with Travis Scott earlier this week to celebrate his 26th birthday. The makeup maven kicked off the festivities by renting out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on Saturday night.

"Kylie and Travis are in a really good place," a source told ET last month. "Travis is very hands-on, and knows it's also important to treat Kylie special. Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night. The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance."

See more on the couple in the video below.

