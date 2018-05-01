Kylie Jenner Shares Romantic Beach Pic With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go on a romantic beach trip!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star continued celebrating her boyfriend's 26th birthday with a special family getaway. On Tuesday, the makeup mogul shared an intimate picture on Instagram of herself hugging the "Butterfly Effect" rapper while on the beach.

Simply captioned, " 🎁," a makeup-free Jenner wears a nude bandeau with army green cargo pants and her hair is in French braids as she wraps her arms around her beau. Meanwhile, Scott -- who turned a year older on Monday -- is shirtless and in orange swim trunks.

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

The couple began dating in mid-2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February. The lovebirds keep a relatively low profile, but every once in a while treat their fans to snaps of their lives as new parents and their date nights.

And the two clearly can't get enough of each other. In an Evening Standard interview released on Tuesday, sister Kim Kardashian West asked Jenner who is her favorite musician of all time. The new mom replied, "Probably Travis. I really love everything about it [the music]. The way it makes you feel."

Just this past weekend, Jenner rented out Six Flags for Scott and his pals and gave him an amazing Stormi cake. Watch below for more.

